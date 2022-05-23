EXPOSED: Wuhan Lab Carried Out Gain-of-Function Research on Monkeypox

A scientific journal published by researchers at the notorious Wuhan Institute of Virology shared a recent study on monkeypox that appeared to engage in gain-of-function research, a controversial method of studying pathogens that can increase their lethality in humans.

The study was first published in February 2022, just months before the outbreak of monkeypox cases which have now reached the United States. National Pulse report:

The paper, which was authored by nine Wuhan Institute of Virology researchers and published in the lab’s quarterly scientific journal Virologica Sinica, also follows the wide-scale use of Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests to identify COVID-19-positive individuals.

Researchers appeared to identify a portion of the monkeypox virus genome, enabling PCR tests to identify the virus, in the paper: “Efficient Assembly of a Large Fragment of Monkeypox Virus Genome as a qPCR Template Using Dual-Selection Based Transformation-Associated Recombination.”

The unearthed study follows the Wuhan Institue of Virology conducting similar research into strains of bat coronaviruses that could infect humans while admitting its facilities lacked proper laboratory safety protocols.

Summit report: Just as news of the first monkeypox case found in the U.S. broke, the Biden administration ordered 13 million doses of a vaccine that protects against both monkeypox and smallpox.

The World Health Organisation is warning that summer festivals and mass gatherings could accelerate the spread of monkeypox in the first indication that health technocrats may once again attempt to impose restrictions in the name of stopping the spread of a virus.

“As we enter the summer season in the European region, with mass gatherings, festivals and parties, I am concerned that transmission could accelerate, as the cases currently being detected are among those engaging in sexual activity, and the symptoms are unfamiliar to many,” said Dr Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe.

This weekend, Belgium became the first country to begin imposing quarantine measures for the virus, as Joe Biden also stated that the developments were ‘concerning’.

Sky News reported that “Exactly what is driving the UK’s largest outbreak is a mystery,” especially as health experts previously asserted that monkeypox wasn’t very transmissible amongst humans, with some speculating it has mutated.

The virus is also spreading at the same time the WHO is preparing to vote on an international pandemic treaty and amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005).

According to critics, the treaty would, “give the unelected WHO greater control of national emergency healthcare decisions and new powers to push vaccine passports, global surveillance, and “global coordinated actions” that address “misinformation” whenever it declares a “health emergency.”