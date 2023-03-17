Exposed: Hollywood Elite’s Adrenochrome Rituals Revealed on French TV – Media Blackout

A man with close links to the political and entertainment industry elite dropped a series of truth bombs on French TV this week, naming and shaming multiple celebrities for using adrenochrome as part of depraved occult rituals to get high and stay young.

Gérard Fauré is well-known in France due to his previous career as drug dealer to the stars. Because there are few secrets of the elite Fauré does not know about, he’s a regular guest on TV shows including Touche Pas à Mon Poste, the highly popular show that invited him on this week to discuss Pierre Palmade, a comedian who was involved in a scandalous car crash involving rent boys, enormous doses of cocaine, pedophilic material, and the death of a pregnant woman’s unborn child.

In other words, Palmade was involved in typical occult elite degeneracy.

But the producers of the show got more than they bargained for when Fauré decided to reveal the truth about the degenerate rituals of far more famous names than just Pierre Palmade. Here is the moment Fauré mentions adrenochrome, to the shock and horror of the other panelists.

Another guest (who seemed less outraged than the others) stated that the adrenochrome “conspiracy theory” is rather plausible. She explained that the substance is extracted from children’s blood and is consumed by rich and powerful people to remain youthful.

Fauré claimed that several celebrities consume adrenochrome on a regular basis and named Celine Dion as a prime example. In recent months, Fauré stated that Dion’s mysterious degenerative illness was due to her abusive consumption of adrenochrome.

When asked by an incredulous guest where these sacrificed children come from, Fauré answered that they’re mainly kidnapped. He stated that over 58,000 children are kidnapped in France every year and that only two-thirds are found. He then asked: Where is the remaining third?

Later, Fauré stated that he testified in a case where a woman was looking to sell her daughter to an adrenochrome lab in Dijon. Seemingly on a roll, he added that Yves St-Laurent and other people in the fashion industry were pedo criminals.

When Fauré mentioned the names of France’s President Emmanuel Macron and his 69-year-old wife Brigitte, the interview was suddenly cut short. One can only wonder what he was about to reveal.

It’s not just in France where brave insiders are beginning to come forward and shed light on the depraved secrets of the occult elite.

Hollywood actor Jim Caviezel, who played the role of Jesus in Mel Gibson’s epic Passion of the Christ, has also gone on record admitting that children are being kidnapped and trafficked by Hollywood elites.

Caviezel appeared at the Clay Clark’s Health and Freedom Conference near Tulsa, Oklahoma in November and addressed the issue of child trafficking in Hollywood, revealing that the entertainment industry elite are “raping and murdering” children for adrenochrome.

According to Caviezel, who was promoting new movie Sound of Freedom, Hollywood elites are addicted to adrenochrome and “gut kids alive” to get their fix of the drug which is released as a chemical in the body of terrified children.

Sound of Freedom tells the story of Tim Ballard, a former CIA operative, who quits his job as a Special Agent with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

Caviezel also revealed that Tim Ballard, the author who he portrays in the film, is “down there saving children as we speak, because they’re pulling kids out of the darkest recesses of hell right now, in dumps and all kinds of places. The adrenochroming of children, look…”

Caviezal is a Hollywood veteran, with leading roles in blockbuster films including Pay It Forward, The Thin Red Line, the Count of Monte Cristo, and Frequency. The man clearly knows his way around Hollywood, which is why it is so impressive that he is coming forward and risking his career – and even his life – to expose the evil at the top of the industry.

It’s not the first time Caviezel has exposed the horror of child trafficking by Hollywood elite, describing it as “the worst horror I have ever seen.”

“Essentially, you have adrenaline in your body and when you are scared you produce adrenaline. If you are an athlete in the fourth quarter, you have adrenaline that comes out of you. If a child knows he is going to die, his body will secrete this adrenaline and they have a lot of terms they use, but umm… It’s the worst horror I’ve ever seen. It’s screaming alone, even if I never saw it. These people that do it, there will be no mercy for them.”

Jim Caviezal not the only one who is coming forward and exposing the elites. Mel Gibson, who directed Caviezal in The Passion of the Christ, has also gone on record denouncing Hollywood as a “den of parasites” who “feast on the blood of kids.”

During a “controversial” appearance on the Graham Norton Show on the BBC in 2017, Gibson educated shocked guests about the real nature of Hollywood elites in the green room backstage after his appearance.

Hollywood studios are “drenched in the blood of innocent children” according to Mel Gibson who claimed the consumption of “baby blood is so popular in Hollywood that it basically operates as a currency of its own.”

Hollywood elites are an “enemy of mankind continually acting contrary to our best interests” and “breaking every God given taboo known to man, including the sanctity of children,” Gibson continued.

“It’s an open secret in Hollywood,” he said. These people have their own religious and spiritual teachings and their own social and moral frameworks. They have their sacred texts – they are sick, believe me – and they couldn’t be more at odds with what America stands for.”

The mainstream media quickly pounced on Gibson’s revelations, deployed fact checkers including Snopes to declare the comments fake news, and proceeded to delete every video and article from the internet. In short, the mainstream media memory-holed them. Mel Gibson’s voice was silenced.

A celebrity cannot speak out against the system without being silenced and punished. Gibson’s career has not been the same since.

That’s why it’s so important as many people as possible get to hear Jim Caviezal’s words before the mainstream media cancel him and destroy the evidence.

We have seen it happen so many times before. In recent times, Nicole Kidman and Lindsay Lohan also spoke out about pedophilia in Hollywood, before backtracking, attempting to cover their tracks, and pretending they never said what they did. Lohan and Kidman understand the nature of the consequences for those who bite the hand that feeds them.

Close friends of Chris Cornell, Chester Bennington, Coolio and Anne Heche have come forward with remarkably similar stories, revealing the stars were working on exposing the pedophile ring at the heart of the music industry – and it cost them their lives.

These are dark times and bravery is required to live with eyes wide open.

It’s vital that Jim Caviezel’s revelations about pedophilia among the elite is heard by as many people as possible before mainstream media and the tech giants censor and silence him, as they did to his friend and mentor Mel Gibson.

No doubt the fact checkers are planning to delete his words from the internet and declare them fake news. That’s how they continue to keep the majority in the dark about the nature of the globalist elite who control the media and entertainment industries.

