EXPOSED: Bill Gates Recruiting 3,000 Strong Army To Flood Internet With Vaccine Propaganda

Microsoft founder and self-appointed world health czar Bill Gates has revealed shadowy plans to recruit thousands of people for paid roles spreading vaccine propaganda on social media to influence the gullible in society.

It is clear Bill Gates understands the world is waking up and he is losing the information war.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

According to Gates, who is not medically trained, the 3,000-plus unit of mercenaries will spam social media with pro-Big Pharma messaging, and “help propagate accurate vaccine information in the future,” CNBC reported.

Gates says he wants social media to be a place with “good messages” about Big Pharma and vaccines from “people of trust in the community, such as political and ethnic leaders.”

Gates made the statements when being asked about Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter and the future of free speech on the platform. Reclaim the Net report:

During the Wall Street Journal’s CEO Summit, the Microsoft founder said Elon Musk could make Twitter worse. While the Tesla CEO is a free speech absolutist, Gates has called for more censorship.

Gates acknowledged that Musk has done a great job with his other companies, SpaceX and Tesla. But he is not confident Musk will do the same with Twitter.

“I kind of doubt that will happen this time, but we should have an open mind and never underestimate Elon,” he said.

One of the reasons Gates feels Musk could make Twitter worse is the SpaceX CEO’s stand on free speech.

“How does he feel about something [on Twitter] that says ‘vaccines kill people’ or that ‘Bill Gates is tracking people?’” Gates asked.

“What are his goals for what it ends up being? Does that match this idea of less extreme falsehoods spreading so quickly [and] weird conspiracy theories? Does he share that goal or not?” Gates said.

[RELATED: Robert F Kennedy Jr: How Did Bill Gates ‘Land the Job of Dictating World Health Policy With No Election?’’]

Gates feels social media platforms have a role to play to prevent misinformation from spreading.

“When you don’t have the trusted leaders speaking out about vaccines, it’s pretty hard for the platform to work against that,” he admitted. “So I think we have a leadership problem and we have a platform problem.”

“The way that you make those platforms spread truth and not crazy stuff, there’s some real invention required there,” Gates said.

“It’s a huge problem in terms of legitimacy of elections or medical innovations … any sort of collective behavior,” he added.

Censorship of vaccine skepticism and “fact-checking” labels have been controversial policies on social media platforms during the pandemic.

[RELATED: Robert F. Kennedy Jr: ‘Bill Gates Couldn’t Even Save Windows From Viruses’- He Needs To ‘Sit Down’]