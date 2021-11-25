Experts Raise Alarm Over New Most Evolved Covid Variant Ever

British experts are sounding the alarm over a new Covid variant, believed to have emerged in Botswana, which they say is the most evolved strain ever.

They say there have only been 10 cases of the new covid strain deteted so far, but is the most mutated version of the virus yet.

Scientists warn that the new variant has 32 mutations which suggests it is better able to dodge immunity from covid vaccines.

The Botswana strain is known as the B.1.1.529 variant and will soon to be named ‘Nu’

The Mail Online reports: But it has already been spotted in three countries, suggesting the variant is more widespread.

It carries 32 mutations, many of which suggest it is highly transmissible and vaccine-resistant, and has more alterations to its spike protein than any other variant.

Professor Francois Balloux, a geneticist at University College London, said it likely emerged in a lingering infection in an immunocompromised patient, possibly someone with undiagnosed AIDS.

Changes to the spike make it difficult for current jabs to fight off, because they train the immune system to recognise an older version of this part of the virus.

Dr Tom Peacock, a virologist at Imperial College who first picked up on its spread, described the variant’s combination of mutations as ‘horrific’.

He warned that B.1.1.529, its scientific name, had the potential to be ‘worse than nearly anything else about’ — including the world-dominant Delta strain.

Scientists told MailOnline, however, that its unprecedented number of mutations might work against it and make it ‘unstable’, preventing it from becoming widespread.

They said there was ‘no need to be overly concerned’ because there were no signs yet that it was spreading rapidly.

(Unlike the other strain which is currently spreading across the UK with virtually no symptoms)

Three infections have been detected in Botswana to date and six in South Africa — where variant surveillance is more robust.

One case has also been spotted in a 36-year-old man in Hong Kong who recently returned from the continent.

There are no cases in Britain. But the UK Health Security Agency, which took over from Public Health England, said it was monitoring the situation closely.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said the variant was ‘not seen as something that is an issue’ for the UK at present.

The mutant variant has sparked concern because of its ‘very extensive’ set of mutations.

Professor Francois Balloux, a geneticist at University College London, said it was likely the variant would be much more able to dodge antibodies than Delta.

He told MailOnline: ‘For the time being, it should be closely monitored.