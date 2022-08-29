Experts ‘Baffled’ As 30 Young, Healthy Fully Jabbed Doctors Suddenly Drop Dead

Young, healthy doctors are dropping like flies in Canada, and the only thing they appear to have in common is the Covid jab forced upon them by the tyrannical Trudeau regime.

Steve Kirsh reports: But the 2019 numbers are misleading because it reflects only part of 2019. The full number was probably around 170 for the year. So the number of doctor deaths in 2021 seems to be about double normal, but more troubling is the age of death. I’m working on a full analysis and will publish the spreadsheet so you can see this for yourself.

They’ve removed earlier deaths because, according to the CMA, it was “too hard to maintain” that data. That makes no sense. So they just show recent deaths. But nothing since the latest booster rolled out in Canada to the doctors. Why? It’s because they’ve “been really busy with other projects.” So they claim they aren’t concealing anything. That’s nice to know that it’s just a resource problem.

What the data says is troubling and it’s in plain sight and it is easy for anyone to verify. I’m sure the CMA will eventually be able to look at it when they have more resources. It’s pretty important since it’s killing the doctors that the CMA is supposed to protect. I’m not sure what is more important than that.

Remember my article about my Canadian doctor friend who told me that he can’t recall any young doctor dying in Canada in the last 30 years? It turns out he was right on the money. You can look at the 2019 and 2020 data that is still available on the site showing that the doctors who are dying are almost always 85 or older.

So how can there now be over 30 deaths of young doctors in Canada who died shortly after the vax shots? I know this from a very reliable source; the details of those deaths will be released in about a week from now.

As you can see from the CMA death notices, that rate of death for young doctors is pretty much non-existent. So there must be something that all these doctors had in common that killed them. It would have to be particularly deadly to kill these young healthy doctors. The time of death is strongly correlated with the vaccine shot. It appears that all the people who died young were vaccinated recently. Hmmm….

I wonder what that could be? The Canadian health authorities are stumped.

If you have a hypothesis, you can suggest it to the CMA on their recent Twitter postings or Facebook page.

I’m sure they’ll be happy to hear from you!