Expert Warns That Shoveling Snow Could Cause ‘Sudden Death’

People who unkowingly have an underlying heart conditions may be at risk of sudden death if they start shoveling snow this winter, according to one expert.

Straining the heart with physical activity like shoveling snow from the driveway might be deadly, John Bisognano, head of preventive cardiology at the University of Michigan Health Frankel Cardiovascular Center, warns.

We have been witnessting professional athletes dropping like flies because of heart related issues over the past 12 months….since the covid vaccine campaigns were rolled out and ramped up.

Meanwhile the corporate media have been putting out articles which appear like attempts to normalize the significant increase in heart issues while blaming other causes.…or is it just a coincidence?

The Mail Online reports: Many people may not know they are quietly suffering a heart condition and could write off symptoms like shortness of breath or chest pain.

If someone has an unknown condition, does not regularly take part in physical activity, and attempts to take part in the strenuous activity, they could suffer a heart attack or go into cardiac arrest.

The National Safety Council estimates that 100 people die every year from shoveling snow, almost all from a heart related condition.

‘Many people haven’t done a lot of exercise for the rest of the year and shoveling snow is not only a heavy exercise, but an exercise that really stresses the entire cardiovascular system,’ Bisognano said in a university release.

‘Sometimes shoveling snow brings out the underlying cardiovascular diseases people have, and it may be the first time they notice that their exercise capacity is not what it used to be the year prior.’

Snow has slammed the nation in recent weeks, with the ‘Nor’Easter’ that struck the northeast last week dumping up to a foot of snow in some areas, and more storms still expected in the coming weeks.