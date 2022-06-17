Expert Warns: Dehydration During Hot Weather May Lead To Blood Clots

Not drinking enough liquids during the hot weather can have far more serious consequences than health problems like heatstroke, according to a consultant venous surgeon Professor Mark Whiteley.

Whiteley said “Dehydration means your body loses more water than you take in” and warned that this can actually result in deep vein thrombosis due to clotting in the blood.

The Express reports: The founder of The Whiteley Clinic, which specialises in veins, explained: “Dehydration affects the constituents of the blood, making blood thicker and more ‘sticky’.

“Blood flows at a slower rate in veins than in arteries.

“Therefore, being dehydrated can therefore increase the chances of developing a blood clot in the veins. A blood clot in the veins is called a ‘thrombosis’.

“The most well-known of these is the deep vein thrombosis (DVT). “

If untreated, DVT can be “dangerous”.

The NHS says: “Blood clots in your veins can break loose, travel through your bloodstream and get stuck in your lungs.

“This is called a pulmonary embolism.

“A pulmonary embolism can be life threatening and needs treatment straight away.”

Professor Whitely advised: “In order to avoid becoming dehydrated, it is important to drink plenty of fluids (including water, diluted squash, herbal teas and fruit juice) each day, especially if you have other risk factors for blood clots.

“Tea and coffee have caffeine which actually causes you to lose water.

“Hence these and alcohol can make dehydration worse.

“In warmer weather, it is important to up your water intake to account for the fluids lost when you sweat more. “

It is also recommended to avoid drinking too much caffeine or alcohol and stay in the shade as much as possible and avoid direct heat, especially during the hottest part of the day.