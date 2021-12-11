Expert Says We Must ‘Assume Everyone We Meet Has Covid’

A professor of immunology and infectious disease at the University of Edinburgh has issued a warning about covid.

Speaking on the BBC’s Today Programme on Saturday, Eleanor Riley said to “assume everyone you meet has covid-19”

According to the Independent, the professor said: “We know that many people can carry the virus without any symptoms so you cannot assume that the person sitting next to you doesn’t have the virus.

“I think we have to work on the basis that pretty much anybody we come into contact with might be carrying the virus and we have to act accordingly.”

She added that because omricon is spreading so rapidly, everyone in the UK is “very likely” to come across it in the next few weeks.

Meanwhile, following an announcement from the Department of Health and Social Care on Friday night, as of next Wednesday, care home residents will only be allowed three visitors and one essential care worker, in an effort to combat the spread of the omicron variant. Covid testing measures for residents and staff are also set to become more stringent.