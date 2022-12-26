Executive Producer of ABC’s ‘This Week’ Died Of Sudden & Unexpected Heart Attack

The executive producer of the ABC News Sunday public affairs show “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” has died suddenly at the age of 37.
Dax Tejera, who had been in pefect health, died unexpectedly of a heart attack on December 23 according to a statement sent to fellow employees on Saturday by ABC News president Kim Godwin.
Judging by the comments on social media, there are many who believe the vaccine was responsible for Tejera's untilmely death
Gateway Pundit reports: World News Tonight paid tribute to Tejera’s on its Saturday episode.
“Rachel Scott reports on the sudden passing of Dax Tejera, the Executive Producer of ABC This Week. In a memo to employees, ABC President Kim Godwin said that Dax’s passion and love for the show shined every Sunday morning.”
His colleagues at ABC, family, and friends reacted with disbelief and grief upon hearing the news of his unexpected passing.
