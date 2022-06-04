Ex-Trump Aide Arrested Charged With Contempt Of Congress Day After Vowing To Impeach Biden

Former White House economic adviser Peter Navarro was arrested by the FBI on Friday charged with contempt of Congress for refusing to co-operate with the inquiry into last year’s US Capitol riot.

Navarro said he was put in handcuffs and leg irons while being arrested after trying to board a flight at the airport in Nashville on Friday.

The arrest came one day after Navarro vowed that he would lead efforts to promote the impeachment of President Joe Biden if Republicans take Congress in the midterm elections.

BREAKING: Former Trump White House official Peter Navarro has been indicted on contempt of Congress charges for defying Jan. 6 committee subpoenas. https://t.co/fVASZPeGpb — The Associated Press (@AP) June 3, 2022

Business Insider reports: Navarro, 72, was indicted on charges of contempt of Congress on Friday after repeatedly defying the orders of the House Committee investigating the January 6 riot, per unsealed court documents.

On Friday, Navarro was taken into custody by authorities where he remained until he appeared in court for arraignment later the same day, the US Attorney’s Office told NBC News. Following his initial appearance, Navarro described his arrest while talking to reporters outside the federal courthouse.

“They intercepted me gettin’ on the plane and then they put me in handcuffs, they bring me here,” the former Trump aide said. “They put me in leg irons. They stick me in a cell.”

— Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro on being charged for contempt of Congress for defying a January 6th Committee subpoena. pic.twitter.com/GOee9R3GUB — The Recount (@therecount) June 3, 2022

Navarro went on to urge people to buy his book “Taking Back Trump’s America” to fund his legal defense fund.

The January 6 House committee issued two subpoenas on Navarro related to the Capitol riot investigation. In response, he previously said he would “lead the charge” in subpoenaing current President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, members of January 6 committee, and other “clowns and kangaroos” if the Republican party wins the 2024 Presidential election.

“I will take Adam Schiff and Jamie Raskin and Nancy Pelosi and Elaine Luria and all of those clowns and kangaroos,” Navarro said in an interview with MSNBC. “I’ll take Biden and every single senior staff member in there, I will put them with subpoenas, and we’ll start with the impeachment of Biden for Ukraine, the southern border, all manner of things he is guilty of.”