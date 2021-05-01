Ex-Pentagon Head: ‘There Has Been a UFO-Related Intelligence Failure on the Scale of 9/11’

A former senior Pentagon official has warned of a colossal “intelligence failure” related to UFO activity in the skies above America.

Luis Elizondo, former head of the Pentagon’s Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Programme, told reporters “there’s something in our skies, we don’t know what it is, we don’t know how it works, we don’t know fully what it can do, we don’t know who is behind the wheel, we don’t know its intentions, and there isn’t a damn thing we can do about it.”

He added: “If it turns out we have been leapfrogged technologically by a foreign adversary, then we are dealing with an intelligence failure on the level of 9/11. It took three years to write the 9/11 report – and I am not sure if these things have been in our skies for decades that 180 days is enough time to provide the level of information Congress is asking for and deserves.”

Sputnik reports: He noted that there’s also a possibility that some UFOs are not “foreign technology” but rather “something or someone else.”

“They are real, the question is what are they and what are we going to do about them,” he said.

Elizondo also stressed that he’s an investigator rather than a “UFO guy,” and that his job is merely to “collect the data and speak the truth.”