Ex-Obama White House Official SLAMS Biden: “Do Your Damn Job or Resign NOW”

That tide has turned against Biden, as Democrats and Big Media lay the groundwork to install Kamala Harris as president in the wake of Biden’s gross mishandling of the Afghanistan crisis.

Former White House physician Ronny Jackson, who served under President Obama, has become the latest official to demand that Biden resign.

Jackson responded to Biden’s dissapearance from the public eye by tweeting: “OUTRAGEOUS! Biden needs to address the nation TONIGHT.”

“If he’s not mentally capable of handling this crisis, he needs to resign IMMEDIATELY,” Jackson continued. “America deserves better than this – OUR VETERANS DESERVE BETTER THAN THIS! Come out of hiding at Camp David and do your damn job!”

Dailywire.com reports: Jackson’s remarks come after the Taliban moved with lightning speed through Afghanistan, recapturing provinces and cities that they lost 20 years ago when the U.S. came in to hunt down those responsible for 9/11. The Taliban seized Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital city, on Sunday, and did so while many Taliban extremists took U.S. weapons that had been given to the Afghan military to fight the Taliban.

Jackson, who now represents Texas’ 13th Congressional District, said last month that he thought something was going on with Biden related to his fitness for office.

“And I’ve been saying that it’s only going to get worse, and guess what? We’re watching that happen right before our eyes right now,” Jackson said. “And I’m at the point right now where, you know, I went from, you know, telling people, we should be concerned about what might potentially be going on, to now saying, hey, what is happening right now?”

“Where are the people in our academic medicine that were out there calling for President Trump to have a cognitive test? Where are these people?” Jackson continued. “There’s something seriously going on with this man right now. And you know, I think that he’s either gonna, he’s either gonna resign, they’re going to convince him to resign from office at some point in the near future for medical issues, or they’re going to have to use the 25th Amendment to get rid of this man right now. There’s some serious stuff going on right now.”

Jackson added that the situation had devolved to a point where Biden’s fitness for office was a “a national security issue at this point.”

Former President Donald Trump slammed Biden on Saturday over the situation, calling it a “disgrace,” and then called on him to resign on Sunday.

“What Joe Biden has done with Afghanistan is legendary. It will go down as one of the greatest defeats in American history!” Trump said. “It is time for Joe Biden to resign in disgrace for what he has allowed to happen to Afghanistan, along with the tremendous surge in COVID, the Border catastrophe, the destruction of energy independence, and our crippled economy.”