Ex-NYPD Commissioner: Adam Schiff Should Be Charged With ‘Conspiracy To Commit Treason’

The Democrats and their Deep State allies are engaged in is a coup to remove a duly elected president from office, according to former NYPD commissioner Bernard Kerik who also said Rep. Adam Schiff should be charged with “conspiracy to commit treason.”

The former NYPD commissioner and author called the Trump whistleblower a “covert operative” on “Fox & Friends” Monday, and said the unidentified government worker is participating in an “attempted coup” against the current administration in concert with some lawmakers.

Bernard Kerik says whistleblower complaint is just another part of the Democrats' attempted couphttps://t.co/DvjY3VJ7dT — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) September 30, 2019

“I can’t wait for these so-called hearings,” he said. “Because I think you’re going to find out there [were] communications between the congressional staff and the alleged whistleblower. I don’t like calling him a whistleblower. He’s a covert operative that was within the administration that put this stuff out there.”

“[He] had no personal knowledge,” Kerik continued. “They changed that reporting requirement, basically, so this guy could get this thing public. It’s nonsense.”

He also accused Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who serves as chairman the House Intelligence Committee, of lying to the American public to score political points for his party.

“Adam Schiff got up in [an] open public hearing, denounced the president, lied about the conversation the president had with the president of the Ukraine,” Kerik said earlier in the interview. “[Schiff] posed that to the American people like the president did something wrong.

New York City’s ex-top cop also tweeted:

If a cop or @FBI agent planted evidence or falsified information to indict or charge a suspect, they’d be arrested. How is @RepAdamSchiff and @SpeakerPelosi allowed to do it to target @realDonaldTrump for criminal prosecution? Why are they above the law? — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) September 29, 2019

ILoveMyFreedom report: Since Kerik’s Fox & Friends appearance there have been significant developments that prove the bug-eyed Stalinist Adam Schiff did exactly that by essentially planting evidence and falsifying information.

In an unexpected bombshell considering the source, the New York Times revealed that the “covert agent” who works for the CIA was coordinating with Schiff and his staff well before the “whistleblower” fraud was launched and triggered impeachment the coup.

Turns out @RepAdamSchiff knew about the so-called “whistleblower complaint” before it was even filed. This fits a trend:



-He met Glenn Simpson in Aspen last summer

-His team prepped Michael Cohen for over 10 hours before that hearing



And now this.https://t.co/FtWmsF22nF — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) October 2, 2019

That Schiff was involved in setting up this scam comes as no surprise and it is just the continuation of the Russian collusion hoax that Democrats and the media milked for two years until a senile Robert Mueller showed up before Schiff’s congressional tribunal and crapped the bed on national television.

Following the NYT report, Kerik tweeted that Schiff should be charged with conspiracy to commit treason.

Adam Schiff @RepAdamSchiff should be charged with conspiracy to commit treason against the President @realDonaldTrump and the United States of America. Enough is enough! https://t.co/FPZ2sUxdWR — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) October 2, 2019

Despite Schiff and Nancy Pelosi’s speeding up of their impeachment sham to railroad Trump, oust Joe Biden and create an opening for Hillary Clinton to run again, the entire thing could very easily blow up on the dirty House Intel Committee chairman who is involved up to his eyeballs in the Ukraine coup and subsequent corruption.

Trump not only needs to go on the attack against Schiff but fire CIA Director Gina Haspel who had to certainly know about the “whistleblower” who colluded with the Democrats.