Ex-Labour MP Pleads Guilty To Child Sex Offence

Former Labour MP Eric Joyce has pleaded guilty to making an indecent image that included a one-year-old child.

The 59 year old former Falkirk MP is facing prison and will be placed on the sex offenders register after he admitted the offence which took place between August 7 2013 and November 6 2018.

MSN reports: According to the BBC, Joyce was charged last month after being arrested in November 2018. The charge alleged that he had made an indecent photograph of a child which was found on a device and classified as a Category A image.

Judge Emma Peters said that the single 51-second movie, found on a device, “depicts a number of children”.

“Some are quite young, one is said to be 12 months old,” she said. “Clearly a category-A movie.”

Joyce, of Worlingworth, Suffolk, was granted bail and Judge Peters instructed that a report be prepared before he is sentenced on 7 August.

A statement published on Joyce’s website last month, after details of the charge emerged, said: “I will make no comment from now until all legal processes are at a close.

“At that point, I will make a full statement.”