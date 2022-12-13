Ex CIA Chief John Brennan Hails Fauci As A ‘National Hero’

Dr. Anthony Fauci was hailed a “national hero” over the weekend by former CIA Director John Brennan.

Brennan praised the the outgoing White House medical adviser for his “innate goodness” after Twitter boss Elon Musk said he’d like to see the retiring National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) chief prosecuted.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Brennan said “Dr. Fauci is a national hero who will be remembered for generations to come for his innate goodness & many contributions to public health”

He then turned his attention to Musk, saying: “Despite your business success, you will be remembered most for fueling public hate & divisions. You may have money, but you have no class”

Dr. Fauci is a national hero who will be remembered for generations to come for his innate goodness & many contributions to public health



Despite your business success, you will be remembered most for fueling public hate & divisions.



You may have money, but you have no class. https://t.co/0zabyXMERz — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) December 11, 2022

Meanwhile the ‘national hero’ said he doesn’t “pay any attention” to Elon Musk following his tweet calling for Fauci to be prosecuted.

“I don’t respond to him,” Fauci told CNN’s David Axelrod “I don’t respond to him…I don’t pay any attention to him because that’s merely a distraction”

“And if you get drawn into that, and I have to be honest, that cesspool of interaction … there’s no value added to that, David. It doesn’t help anything.”