‘Evil’ Pedophile Says He ‘Identifies’ As 8-Yr-Old Girl To Defend Against Child Porn Charges

A pedophile who was caught with images of children being sexually abused says that because he “identifies” as a 8-year-old girl the child pornography falls under his First Amendment right to free expression.

For the last few years, leftists have been championing people who claim they identify as a gender they were not assigned at birth. Delusional leftists believe a person’s gender is NOT determined by biological anatomy … it’s simply a “wish” that can be altered at any moment.

Does that mean they will accept the claim of Joseph Gobrick, 45, who not only says he is female, but a very young female?

Mercifully, Judge Paul Denenfeld in Grand Rapids, Michigan, didn’t buy into Gobrick’s sick and twisted claims.

The middle-aged pedophile was sentenced to up to 20 years in prison this week.

More about this idiot:

At his sentencing, Gobrick told the judge: ‘I’ve always been an eight-year-old girl. And even in my drawings and fantasies, I am always an eight-year-old girl.’ Gobrick acted as his own lawyer and openly spoke about his disturbing sketches and conversations while he was in jail, but it did not help his case. Instead, prosecutors called him ‘a danger to the public.’ Assistant Prosecutor Daniel Helmer said: ‘Even during the trial, the defendant continued to draw, talking about raping babies in the Kent County Jail and making other statements about how this is his constitutional right to continue to do so.’ Gobrick, a convicted sex offender from New York, was arrested in 2018 after a missing 17-year-old girl from Ohio was found at his home. During a police investigation, numerous child sex abuse images were found on Gobrick’s computer. Some of the images depicted babies being sexually assaulted, according to court records.

That is absolutely evil and disgusting, and it’s a testament to his mental illness that he believes this was a tenable defense. He received 10 to 20 years in prison, and it’s probably better if he serves that full term and is monitored for the rest of his life.