Evil Child Rapists Freed From Illinois Prison Over Coronavirus Fears

Dangerous pedophiles are among the roughly 450 prison inmates in Illinois that are being released every week to stop the spread of coronavirus, state records confirm.

Between March 1 and May 6, over 4,500 inmates in Illinois have been set free – many of whom have been convicted of sex crimes against minors – over concerns of the coronvirus spreading.

The data suggests that every week for the last two months around 450 inmates are released from Illinois prisons. The full list of prison releases so far reveal that almost 150 of the more than 4,500 released inmates have been convicted of sex crimes.

Steven Haberkorn, 31, is one of the pedophiles who was allowed to parole out of prison on March 2. In 2011, Haberkorn was convicted of predatory criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

At the time of the incident, Haberkorn was 21 years old and his victim was just nine years old.

Gustavo Covarrubias, a 59-year-old child rapist, was also allowed to parole out of prison on March 24. In 2014, Covarrubias was convicted of predatory criminal sexual assault. At the time of the incident, Covarrubias was 53 years old and his victim was 11 years old.

47-year-old Charles Shumard was allowed to parole out of prison on March 9. In 2016, Shumard was convicted of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. At the time of the abuse, Shumard was 43 years old and his victim was 15 years old.

Breitbart.com reports: About 520 of the more than 4,500 Illinois inmates released since March 1 have been convicted for “Class X” felonies — the most serious violent crimes on the books aside from first-degree murder.

While thousands of inmates are released, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) has threatened that violators of the state’s stay-at-home order can be arrested, charged, and prosecuted.