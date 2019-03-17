New Evidence Ties Trump-Russia Dossier to George Soros

New information released Friday ties billionaire globalist George Soros to the phony anti-Trump Russia dossier.

Soros, a major DNC donor, has been behind nearly every single anti-Trump protest in the USA since 2016

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Soros was behind the airport protests in the US shortly after President Trump’s inauguration. A week before that Soros was reportedly behind 50 Groups involved in the ‘Women’s March the day after the inauguration. Before that, Soros was connected to the groups demanding election recounts after the November 8th election and Soros money was funding more protests during these efforts.

And DCLeaks released information that revealed Soros funded Black Lives Matter protests across the country.

George Soros was connected to every major protest after the election and many, if not all leading up to the election, including Black Lives Matter.

And now we know that the beginnings of the fake Anti-Trump Russia dossier leads back to George Soros.

Yesterday OANN released video on the formation of the phony Anti-Trump Russia dossier. They start with George Soros.

In the video, OAN discusses Andrii Telizhenko who worked as a political officer in the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington DC in 2015-2016.

As we reported in December 2018 and was confirmed in the OAN video, in early 2016 Telizhenko was approached by DNC operative Alexandra Chalupa. She is still working at the DNC. She wanted dirt on Trump and his campaign manager Paul Manafort.

The Ukrainian embassy in Washington DC worked CLOSELY with DNC operative and Hillary supporter Alexandra Chalupa.

Chalupa told Andrii she wanted Russian “dirt” on the Trump campaign.

The Gateway Pundit spoke with Telizhenko on the DNC Russia-gate Scandal.

Andrii Teslizhenko worked in Washington DC at the Ukraine Embassy in 2016. Now Andrii is a political consultant. Andrii was approached by a DNC operative during the 2016 election (March-April 2016).

Alexandra Chalupa was first brought to our attention by the excellent journalistic skills of both Sharyl Attkisson, Dan Bongino and TGP ssources. She was apparently hired by the DNC going as far back as 2013. According to Politico, shortly before the election:

“A daughter of Ukrainian immigrants who maintains strong ties to the Ukrainian-American diaspora and the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine, Chalupa, a lawyer by training, in 2014 was doing pro bono work for another client interested in the Ukrainian crisis and began researching Manafort’s role in Yanukovych’s rise, as well as his ties to the pro-Russian oligarchs who funded Yanukovych’s political party.”

According to Politico, Chalupa claimed that in October of 2015 she began investigating Trump’s ties to Russia. Why she began this investigation is completely unknown. The only thing of significance that had happened at this point was that Trump announced he was running for office. There was no apparent triggering event. Candidate Trump had very limited contact with Russia or Russia businessmen.

Also, according to Politico, in January of 2016, Chalupa suddenly and out of the blue warned the DNC about Paul Manafort.

Manafort’s name hadn’t even been mentioned at this point in time. Chalupa made a prediction that if Team Trump hired Paul Manafort that it would be clear and convincing evidence that Trump had ties to Russia.

Manafort worked with Hillary’s Campaign Manager John Podesta and his brother Tony in the Ukraine. They worked to bring in US politicians to meet with Ukranian politicians. Hillary was one guest:

Even former FBI Head Robert Mueller got in on the act:

It’s unknown how much money these individuals received for their visit to the Ukraine.

Politico continued stating that the DNC had performed Trump – Russia research long before Chalupa came along (i.e. January 2016) –

“A DNC official stressed that Chalupa was a consultant paid to do outreach for the party’s political department, not a researcher. She undertook her investigations into Trump, Manafort and Russia on her own, and the party did not incorporate her findings in its dossiers on the subjects, the official said, stressing that the DNC had been building robust research books on Trump and his ties to Russia long before Chalupa began sounding alarms.”

OANN recently reported that another Ukrainian is involved in the dossier. Vasili Filipchuk, who ran the organization labeled ICPS is the latest Ukrainian official pinned to the junk dossier. ICPS stands for the International Center for Policy Studies and it was founded by Open Society. Filipchuk helped write the phony Trump-Russia dossier.

Open Society is a well known George Soros funded organization that fronts as an entity that works “to build vibrant and tolerant democracies whose governments are accountable and open to the participation of all people.” In reality it is a far-left organization that works against freedoms embedded in the US Constitution and across Europe.

Open Society and George Soros are behind the Trump-Russia sham.

They illegally gathered lies made up by foreign nationals to take down candidate and then President Trump. They are directly linked to the ongoing coup against the President of the United States.

This comes as no surprise to anyone who knows the real George Soros or has followed his work.