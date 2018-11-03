Evidence Shows That White Helmets Are Branch Of Terrorist Group Al-Nusra Says Russia

Moscow has evidence proving that the Western-backed White Helmets is a branch of the terrorist group al-Nusra Front, also known as Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement



The statement claims there are numerous witness reports saying that the White Helmet actually are a branch of the Jabhat al-Nusra organization blacklisted by the United Nations Security Council”

The White Helmets, projected by the West as “civil defense workers,” was founded by former British Army officer James Le Mesurier in 2014 has been repeatedly accused of staging false flag chemical attacks in Syria a bid to prompt Western military intervention.

Press TV reports: The statement released on Friday pointed out the group’s insistence on fleeing areas that have fallen under government control as a sign of its overt militant allegiance.

“It is no secret that this agency was active only in areas not controlled by the [Syrian] government and did not avoid contacts with terrorists and extremists. Moreover, there are numerous witness reports saying that the White Helmets actually are a branch of the Jabhat al-Nusra organization blacklisted by the United Nations Security Council,” read the statement.

The ministry reiterated previous warnings of an upcoming chemical “provocation” being prepared by the White Helmets, describing the group as desperately seeking “to make a statement in Syria” in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

“Just like before, they are preparing a sensational show aimed at giving a free hand to those opposing the legitimate Syrian government, who are reluctant to abandon their aggressive plans – these include, first and foremost, some Western states led by Washington.”

The recent statement comes after earlier reports released by the Russian Defense Ministry and Syrian media revealed specific details of chemical agents being transferred in militant-held territory and warned of upcoming attacks being staged in Aleppo and Idlib.

“Local residents reported to the Russian Reconciliation Center that this group of White Helmets searched for residents who would like to take part in staged video footage in exchange for food,” said Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov in a media briefing last week.

Moreover, reports surfaced last month detailing an incident where chemicals under Jabhat al-Nusra’s control had fallen into the hands of the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group.

