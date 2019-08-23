Evidence Proves Jeffrey Epstein Was ‘MURDERED’ – Victims’ Lawyer Says

A lawyer for three of Jeffrey Epstein’s underage victims claims to have obtained new evidence proving the pedophile billionaire was murdered.

Spencer Kuvin, who previously predicted that Epstein would be murdered by one of his powerful friends, says an anonymous prison worker contacted him with information suggesting that Epstein did not die by suicide.

Kuvin claims prison insiders killed the child sex trafficker and were “paid off” to “go into the jail and take care of him.”

“I received a call from a supervisor at the MCC, which is the jail that Mr Epstein was held,” Kuvin told The Sun.

“The first words out of his mouth to be honest were, ‘Don’t believe what you are hearing’ in regards to Epstein’s death.”

“I had a lengthy conversation with him about the issue of security within MCC and he gave me a fairly detailed description of the interior of the jail, which led me to believe that he was credible.”

“He told me how the SHU (special housing unit) where Mr Epstein was kept was basically designed to be a jail within the jail.”

Thesun.co.uk reports: “And then there was a separate, even more secure unit, inside the SHU where the highest value targets were kept.

“He said every square inch of that place is covered by cameras. It was designed that way because of super high value targets that are kept there such as terrorists, drug dealers and other extremely high value targets or suspects like Mr Epstein.

“If reports that there is no CCTV are true – it would mean that they’d either shut the cameras off or they were not functioning in some way. He says there’s no way that they would not have been able to see what was going on.”

Kuvin said he also found it “highly suspicious” that Epstein’s cell mate was taken from his cell on the Friday – just a few hours before Epstein’s death in the early hours of Saturday.

Epstein had been on suicide watch after he was found unconscious with injuries to his neck following a previous incident on July 24 – but was removed from it a few days before his death.

“What my source found very suspicious was that his cell mate was pulled the day before,” he said.

“The purpose of a cell mate for someone who either who was on suicide watch or is on suicide watch is to notify guards if something is happening. So the fact that they pulled the cell mate is not only one level above negligent, it also appears intentional.

“Really he should have been on suicide watch. Not only was he not on suicide watch, they pulled the one person that could have notified guards if something untoward was about to occur.

“It was almost as though they did it so that no one could see what was going to happen the following day.”

Epstein, who was facing 45 years in prison, apparently killed himself by hanging himself with a bed sheet, the New York Post reported.

‘HE DIDN’T SEEM CAPABLE OF SUICIDE’

But Kuvin, who has met Epstein three times, says he can’t imagine him having the “resolve” or “bravery” to commit such an act.

“I met the man on three separate occasions and he never seemed to me to be a remorseful individual,” he said.

“He always seemed highly intelligent, arrogant, self-assured, confident. Never thought he did anything wrong, even in light of all the evidence against him, he basically just blamed the victims and had an incredible ego about himself and someone with that type of ego just never struck me as someone that could possibly commit suicide.

“I didn’t think he was that brave to be perfectly honest. He always hid behind lawyers upon lawyers upon lawyers in his civil and criminal cases. I mean you can’t even count the number of people he hired to protect him from any allegations, both civil and criminal.

“This type of an act requires a certain amount of resolve. And he just never struck me as someone that could do that.”

WAS SOMEONE PAID TO KILL EPSTEIN?

Kuvin who told Sun Online just days before his death he felt like the billionaire’s life was in jeopardy because his powerful pals “didn’t want their secrets out” believes the most likely scenario was that someone in the prison was paid to carry out a hit on Epstein.

“I think the most likely scenario if it’s not as suicide, is that somebody on the inside of the prison was paid essentially to make it look like a suicide,” he said.

“And the guards were paid to disappear and not be there. And his cell mate was taken away on Friday, so there’d be no witness.

“So someone went in there in the early morning hours, tied him around the neck with a bed sheet, tied the bed sheet to the bed and pushed him down effectively and held him down until he choked to death.

“For something like this, you would expect to see some type of bruising or whatever around his shoulders if he’s being held down against his will.

“So that would be the most likely scenario to make it appear as though he had done the act himself.

“With the fracture of the bone in his neck it suggests a high amount of force pushing down on him.

“I think the most likely scenario if it is not suicide – as I’ve said before – is that there were too many people that were afraid that he would talk about what he may have done with them and others.

“They just paid off someone to go into the jail and take care of him.”