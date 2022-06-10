Evidence Emerges That Kavanaugh Assassination Plot Was a Democrat inside Job

Fact checked
June 10, 2022 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 0
Evidence emerges that Kavanaugh assassination plot is a Democratic inside job
LinkedInRedditTelegram

Evidence has emerged that the plot to assassinate Justice Brett Kavanaugh is being orchestrated by Democratic Party operatives.

After police arrested a California Democrat on a mission to assassinate Justice Kavanaugh, the Biden administration reluctantly condemned the campaign to intimidate the Supreme Court.

“As the president has consistently made clear, public officials, including judges, must be able to do their jobs without concern for their personal safety or that of their families,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declared.

Latest Videos

Brandy Vaughan, a former sales executive for Big Pharma company Merck who quit the industry to build a website dedicated to educating people on the risks associated with vaccines, was found dead by her nine-year-old son just months after warning that if anything happened to her “it’s foul play.“ She was 44. “If something were to happen to me,” Brandy Vaughan wrote in late 2019, “it’s foul play and you know exactly who and why.” Soon after learning of her death, a friend of Vaughn’s, Erin Elizabeth, shared screenshots of a Facebook post Vaughan had written in December of 2019, in which she assured readers that she was not suicidal and did not take any drugs that would cause her to die suddenly. “The post I wish I didn’t have to write…. But given certain tragedies over the last couple of years, I feel it’s absolutely necessary to post these ten facts… please screenshot this for the record,” wrote Vaughan. “I have a huge mission in this life. Even when they make it very difficult and scary, I would NEVER take my own life. Period,” she continued. The Santa Barbara Coroner concluded Vaughan died of “natural causes.” According to the Coroner’s report, Vaughan died of bilateral pulmonary thromboembolus, otherwise known as a blood clot in an artery. Referring to her son, Vaughan wrote, “Bastien means everything to me and I would NEVER leave him. Period.‘ She added that she hadn’t taken pharmaceuticals for ten years. “In other words, I’m not on anything that could kill me unexpectedly or suddenly,” she wrote. “If something were to happen to me, it’s foul play and you know exactly who and why — given my work and mission in this life,” she continued.
Big Pharma Exec, Who Vowed To Expose Vaccine Risks, Found Dead
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLlRjdjlnUzQ2dDRv

Big Pharma Exec, Who Vowed To Expose Vaccine Risks, Found Dead

14 hours ago

George Soros laid out the global elites’ plan for ushering in what he called “a New World Order” during an interview with the Financial Times. According to Soros, China must lead this New World Order, “creating it and owning it,” in the same way the United States “owns the current order.” When a reader first shows me the Soros interview I couldn’t believe my eyes. I thought it might be faked, so I did some checking on its authenticity and found out it was actually real. In the video, Soros openly speaks about using China to bring in the New World Order. It just goes to show that the elites have never really hidden what they’re doing; they've been openly admitting their plans for humanity for years. It's just that most people don't bother paying attention. Once their plans come to culmination, the world will be ruled by a technocratic globalist order that will feature China as the most prominent nation, supplanting the United States.
George Soros Announces China Must Lead The New World Order
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLlhuUURaTEp0OVdR

George Soros Announces China Must Lead The New World Order

June 8, 2022 9:13 pm

Elon Musk posted a series of Tweets pointing out that the ‘New World Order’ control and influence 99.9% of the mainstream media. The Tesla founder lifted the lid on how mainstream media journalists sugarcoat lies to “get max clicks and earn advertising dollars” for their globalist overlords. Musk was unforgiving towards the media, calling them hypocrites and pointing out that the public no longer trusts them. Musk says he wants ordinary citizens to ‘wake up’ and realize who really owns the media they are forced to consume. “The holier-than-thou hypocrisy of big media companies who lay claim to the truth, but publish only enough to sugarcoat the lie, is why the public no longer respects them. Problem is journos are under constant pressure to get max clicks & earn advertising dollars or get fired. Tricky situation, as Tesla doesn’t advertise, but fossil fuel companies & gas/diesel car companies are among world’s biggest advertisers,” Musk said. The mainstream media hate musk. Musk isn't afraid to speak truth to power and in light of these comments and his imminent purchase of Twitter, they have recently ramped up their attacks against him. Last month, CNN sounded the alarm about Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter, warning that the mainstream media will no longer be able to effectively brainwash the public if free speech is allowed by the Big Tech platform. While discussing the Musk take-over with Brain Stelter, “media analyst” David Zurawik declared that Musk is “dangerous” and shouldn’t be allowed to restore free speech on Twitter.
Elon Musk: 99.9% of Media Is Owned by the ‘New World Order’
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLkszcjRoZVMxNkxr

Elon Musk: 99.9% of Media Is Owned by the ‘New World Order’

June 7, 2022 3:14 pm

The suspicious death of Mark Middleton, Bill Clinton’s former advisor who linked the former president to Jeffrey Epstein, is now an “OPEN” investigation. Mark Middleton, Bill Clinton’s special advisor from Little Rock, Arkansas who connected the former president to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, was found hanging from a tree with a shotgun blast through his chest and an extension cord around his neck last month. Middleton was responsible for bringing Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell to the White House numerous times and flight logs reveal he was a regular passenger on Epstein’s ‘Lolita Express’. The cause of death was not immediately disclosed. According to Radar Online, an investigation into Mark Middleton’s death is now open. The Perry County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that they are currently investigating the suspicious circumstances surrounding Middleton's death. The news comes after a second Clinton associate was also found dead last month in eerily similar circumstances. Ashley Haynes, 47, was found drowned in an Arkansas River with an extension cord knotted to her ankle and attached to a concrete block. She had threatened to expose an elite pedophile ring involving the Clintons and other VIPs connected to Epstein.
Police Open Investigation Into Murder of Clinton Advisor Linked to Epstein
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLmVscmFsNExiV0w0

Police Open Investigation Into Murder of Clinton Advisor Linked to Epstein

June 6, 2022 8:35 pm

In a rare video that keeps getting deleted from social media, the King of Pop Michael Jackson exposes the music industry and reveals secrets about “evil” Sony Music, shortly before his murder in 2009. In this unusual speech Michael Jackson asks members present not to tape him, shortly before talking about the then head of Sony Music Entertainment, Tommy Mottola (who he refers to as “the devil”). Michael also reveals what Tommy Mottola’s ex-wife Mariah Carey had said about him after their divorce, and announces that “Sony kills music” in a blistering attack. Michael says that he was planning on taking down Sony Music and exposing the music industry to the wider public – which begs the question: who really wanted Michael dead? Did Michael Jackson know the illuminati were after him? What did he know about them? This video gives compelling evidence that ‘the powers that be’ were trying to silence him.
Rare Video: Michael Jackson Exposes Sony Music Before His Murder
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLjdMSU02X0lWb3pJ

Rare Video: Michael Jackson Exposes Sony Music Before His Murder

June 4, 2022 11:52 am

DuckDuckGo has been caught colluding with Bill Gates to track users online while misleadingly promoting itself as an advocate of privacy and free speech. According to a security researcher, DuckDuckGo (DDG) secretly whitelists Microsoft’s trackers as part of a deal with the Big Tech giant. DDG has made a name for itself as a privacy-first pro-free speech company. However, earlier this year its CEO Gabriel Weinberg announced that the search engine will begin purging all independent media outlets from the platform, replacing them with “trusted” mainstream media outlets instead. This unsettled many users who had trusted DDG to behave more ethically than the likes of Google. Security researcher Zach Edwards first made the discovery and tweeted about it: "The new DuckDuckGo browsers don't block Microsoft data flows, for LinkedIn or Bing." DDG CEO Gabriel Weinberg immediately responded to the criticism by attempting to downplay the scandal. He tweeted: "For non-search tracker blocking (eg in our browser), we block most third-party trackers. Unfortunately our Microsoft search syndication agreement prevents us from doing more to Microsoft-owned properties ... our syndication agreement also has a confidentially provision that prevents disclosing details." This is why so-called privacy and free-speech products that are beholden to giant corporations can NEVER deliver real privacy or freedom of speech; the business model just doesn't work.
Google Lite: DuckDuckGo Signs Secret Deal with Bill Gates to Track Users Online
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLms0T19kUW51U01V

Google Lite: DuckDuckGo Signs Secret Deal with Bill Gates to Track Users Online

June 3, 2022 12:38 pm

The Clinton body count has increased following the suspicious death of a second Clinton associate who vowed to expose details about an elite pedophile ring involving Epstein and the Clintons. Ashley Haynes, 47, was found drowned in an Arkansas River with an extension cord knotted to her ankle and attached to a concrete block. She had been seen just months before visiting Clinton adviser and longtime Epstein Pal Mark Middleton, whose body was discovered earlier this month hanging from a tree with the same electrical cord wrapped around his neck and a close-range shotgun blast through his chest. A business associate who knew Middleton told reporters that it’s not a coincidence that Haynes had visited Clinton’s now-dead pal’s office to discuss an urgent matter. “I saw her in Mark’s office!” the business associate told RadarOnline.com. “I was leaving and he (Middleton) was telling me that he had a very important meeting – and that’s the woman who came in!” Haynes, a mother of two from the Little Rock suburb of Maumelle, vanished on Jan. 12. After a massive search, her corpse was discovered four days later by a family friend – submerged in 10 feet of water! “Mrs. Haynes had a bag strapped to her leg with a green extension cord,” states the police report. “Inside the bag was a large concrete block.” Middleton’s death is equally baffling. Clinton’s former presidential campaign finance director was found hanging from a tree with an extension cord around his neck. “Everyone that I know here, that has worked with Mark, knows it is physically impossible for Mark to have killed himself,” Middleton’s business associate told Radar Online. Middleton and Haynes are part of a growing list of dead bodies linked to Clinton and Epstein, who was found hanging inside his New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting child sex trafficking charges. Epstein's prosecution threatened to expose an elite pedophile ring implicating the Clintons and other VIP's.
Clinton Associate, Who Vowed to Expose Elite Pedophile Ring, Found Dead
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLlI0dUJsZWJidHk4

Clinton Associate, Who Vowed to Expose Elite Pedophile Ring, Found Dead

June 2, 2022 3:59 pm

The president of one of Europe's biggest pharmaceutical giants has been charged by police with being falsely vaccinated against Covid-19. Dr. Sousa-Faro, president of PharmaMar, was caught in a scandal where celebrities and powerful politicians were added the National Immunization Registry in exchange for large sums of money. Police allege that Sousa-Faro arranged to be injected with a saline solution instead of a Covid-19 vaccination and paid thousands of dollars to have his name added to Spain’s immunization register, as confirmed by police sources and reported by El Periodico de Espana. Dr. Sousa-Faro is among more than 2,200 celebrities and European elites on the list drawn up by National Police of those falsely vaccinated against Covid. According to El Mundo, Spanish police carried out the investigation called Operation Jenner which uncovered the vast network of celebrities and elites who have paid money to have their names fraudulently entered on the National Immunization Register. How many of our world leaders who claim to have received the jabs are actually unvaccinated? We'll keep you updated on this story as more information becomes available.
Police Charge Big Pharma Boss With Falsifying His Covid Vaccination Status
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLjJBM3lrVnZrcC1n

Police Charge Big Pharma Boss With Falsifying His Covid Vaccination Status

May 30, 2022 12:19 pm

Far-left New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called on Big Tech companies to censor Americans and has urged the Biden administration to repeal the Second Amendment. During an address to Harvard University graduates, Arden took advantage of the Uvalde mass shooting and called for the government to ban guns and impose online censorship. According to Ardern, the solution to tackling violence online and in the real world is to censor Americans and take away their guns. Arden called on social media platforms to develop “responsible algorithms” to “make choices and decisions for us” about what information we see online. Arden said: “The time has come for social media companies to recognize their power and to act on it...”
New Zealand PM Demands Repeal of Second Amendment: “It’s Time To Censor Americans!”
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLm10WXU5c0pncVkw

New Zealand PM Demands Repeal of Second Amendment: “It’s Time To Censor Americans!”

May 29, 2022 7:39 pm

Load More... Subscribe

Frontpagemag.com reports: After leftist activists had posted a map of the homes of Supreme Court justices to harass them, Jen Psaki had retorted. “I don’t have an official U.S. government position on where people protest.”

There is in fact such a position and it’s illegal under 18 U.S.C. § 1507 which states that anyone with “the intent of interfering with, obstructing, or impeding the administration of justice, or with the intent of influencing any judge, juror, witness” “pickets or parades in or near a building….  or residence, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than one year, or both.”

Biden just decided not to enforce these laws in order to allow his leftist allies to intimidate the justices.

Not one of the leftists who have spent years harassing Supreme Court justices with protests outside the court and even their homes has been sent off to prison. Nor will they. Pounding on the doors of the Supreme Court, marching around the homes of justices, and trying to prevent them from coming to court have become basic parts of the activist playbook.

Even after the Kavanaugh assassination plot, leftists are continuing to protest outside his home.

The arrest of Nicholas Roske, armed with a Glock 17, and carrying burglar tools, pepper spray, and zip ties, is just the latest in a wave of leftist violence touched off by the hate campaign against Justice Kavanaugh and other conservative justices. Roske was angry about the Roe v. Wade leaked draft and said that he planned to break into Kavanaugh’s house and kill him.

Roske found Kavanaugh’s address on the internet after leftist activist groups doxxed him and other justices while encouraging protesters to intimidate them and their families in their homes.

What consequences will Roske face?

Last year, Ronald DeRisi, a New York man, was sentenced to only 18 months in prison after threatening to kill senators who voted to confirm Kavanaugh, including leaving one message, warning, “nine millimeter. Side of your f—ing scull, you scumbag motherf—-r.”

Justice Kavanaugh and his family have been relentlessly harassed since the nomination, the smear campaign and during his time on the Supreme Court. Those threats escalated with the leaked draft decision and were whipped up into a frenzy by the media with Big Tech complicity.

After the draft decision was leaked, fresh death threats poured in for the conservative justices. Twitter threats that still remain up include “ok I will kill samuel alito” and “we either gotta expand the scotus to 15 judges or kill clarence thomas.” While Twitter censors conservatives, these death threats are still up.

But it wasn’t just random social media nutjobs. Violent rhetoric had been embraced by the Democrat leadership trying to appease and incite their increasingly deranged leftist base.

“I want to tell you Gorsuch, I want to tell you Kavanaugh: You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you,” Senate Majority Leader Schumer had ranted.

“These justices are in danger that this opinion leaked before it was released publicly. There are people making threats against justices online and elsewhere. The attorney general needs to step up,” a former law clerk for Justice Gorsuch warned. “This is obstruction of justice for people to show up at a federal judge’s home to try to influence the outcome of a pending case.”

Protesters harassing a traffic court judge would face charges, but the leftists who have forced Supreme Court justices to hide out at undisclosed locations know the DOJ won’t touch them.

A DHS memo noted that, “threats discussed burning down or storming the U.S. Supreme Court and murdering Justices and their clerks.” Nevertheless, its spokesperson insisted that it, “is committed to protecting Americans’ freedom of speech and other civil rights and civil liberties, including the right to peacefully protest.” Much like the Black Lives Matter riots, leftists harassing justices is a mostly peaceful enterprise except when one of them brings along some zip ties.

The refusal to enforce the laws and stop the leftist harassment is the definition of an inside job.

Demand Justice, backed by the Soros Sixteen Thirty Fund’s dark money machine and headed by a former Schumer aide, launched a campaign to force Justice Breyer to resign using a billboard truck driving around the Supreme Court with the message, “Breyer, retire. It’s time for a Black woman Supreme Court justice. There’s no time to waste.”

After Breyer agreed to step down to make way for a racial quota leftist, Demand Justice told supporters that their “gushing fire hydrant of bullying tweets” helped force a justice off the court.

The leftist hate group knew that it had nothing to worry about from Attorney General Garland.

When a conspirator leaked the Roe v. Wade abortion draft decision, leftists protested outside the homes of justices and organized a plot to shut down the Supreme Court.

“One of our goals would be to expand the current political crisis by shutting down the Supreme Court,” a ShutdownDC organizer boasted. They delivered a public presentation showing off a “detailed tactical plan for blocking access to the Court’s underground parking garage, which is the primary entry and exit point for employees and justices.”

Instead of enforcing the law, the Biden administration agreed with the protesters that in, “the president’s view is that there’s a lot of passion, a lot of fear, a lot of sadness from many, many people across this country about what they saw in that leaked document.”

Even after the Kavanaugh assassination plot, there’s no sign that AG Garland or the DOJ intend to stop the harassment of conservative justices. While Democrats rant about “threats to democracy” from conservatives, conservative justices in the nation’s highest court have been forced to go into hiding at undisclosed locations for over a month.

That’s not America. It’s what a leftist banana republic looks like. And the message is quite clear. Even if the decision at the heart of the latest assault on the Supreme Court stands, justices are now all too aware that they will be forced from their homes and terrorized over their rulings, and the Biden administration and Attorney General Garland will wink at the intimidation because it is an inside job.

The same leftist activists and money machines helping elect Democrats are also backing the harassment campaigns against the Supreme Court. The Biden administration is not about to turn on its own activists, donors, and extreme base.

Had a conservative been caught trying to assassinate Sotomayor, Kagan, or Ketanji Brown Jackson, it would be the leading nationwide story instead of being buried by the latest gun control push, and would be accompanied by urgent warnings about the threat to democracy.

The media would have no difficulty connecting the dots between the assassination plot, conservative opposition, social media, and every Republican candidate, elected official, or just random voter. Before too long the FBI and the National Guard would be out in force while the skies over D.C. filled with drones and helicopters. Instead, a Supreme Court assassination plot gets buried on Page 7 and before long we’ll hear claims that the assassin was “mentally ill”.

Despite a formal condemnation of this latest incident, the Biden administration has shown little sign that it intends to restrain its political allies or hold them accountable for harassing justices.

Nor is it in their interest to do so.

Had Roske succeeded in assassinating Justice Kavanaugh, Biden would have another Supreme Court seat to fill. Whipping up the mob and then shrugging if one of them goes beyond intimidation to actual murder provides the administration with plausible deniability.

And the Left with the opportunity to claim another Supreme Court seat.

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)