Evidence Emerges of Massive Vote-by-Mail Fraud in Florida Primaries – Media Blackout

This week’s Florida primary election was rife with reports of large numbers of ‘vote by mail’ ballots being returned as ‘undeliverable’ and then used to vote in tight elections in large numbers, changing the outcome of those elections.

According to investigators, the problem appears to be widespread in the State.

Below is a letter submitted this week to Florida officials. A file with associated data is also available to download here.