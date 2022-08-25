This week’s Florida primary election was rife with reports of large numbers of ‘vote by mail’ ballots being returned as ‘undeliverable’ and then used to vote in tight elections in large numbers, changing the outcome of those elections.
According to investigators, the problem appears to be widespread in the State.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Below is a letter submitted this week to Florida officials. A file with associated data is also available to download here.
Latest Videos
Zoophilia Pride Marchers Demand LGBTQI+ Movement Add a Z
British Police ARREST Woman For ‘Disrespecting Pedophiles’ on Social Media
BUSTED: 'Bill Gates Institution for Population Control' Quietly Changed Its Name
WEF Hires Millions of ‘Info Warriors’ To Delete the Internet of Alternative Views
WEF Declares 'We Just Don’t Need The Vast Majority of You'
REVEALED: Biden’s IRS In Training To Carry Out Armed Raids on Suburban Homes
Anne Heche Was About To Expose Hollywood Pedophile Ring Before She Died
Operation Mockingbird: MSM Caught Reading EXACT Same Script About FBI’s Trump Raid
How Rockefeller Founded Big Pharma And Waged War On Natural Cures
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Scientists Warn That Driving Is Suddenly Causing Spike in Heart Attacks - August 25, 2022
- Marjorie Taylor Greene Responds to Being Swatted: ‘Democrat Activists Tried To Murder Me’ - August 25, 2022
- Evidence Emerges of Massive Vote-by-Mail Fraud in Florida Primaries – Media Blackout - August 25, 2022