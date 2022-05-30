Evidence Emerges Buffalo Shooter Was Groomed by the FBI to Commit Mass Murder

Fact checked
May 30, 2022 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 0
Evidence suggests the Buffalo shooter was groomed by the FBI
LinkedInRedditTelegram

Evidence has emerged that the FBI groomed and trained Buffalo shooter Payton Gendron to commit a mass shooting as part of a secret plan to repeal the Second Amendment.

According to a local news report from the Buffalo News, a retired federal agent has been linked to the shooting because he knew about it at least 30 minutes before it occurred.

The former agent from Texas is under investigation for direct communications he had previously had with Gendron.

Latest Videos

Far-left New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called on Big Tech companies to censor Americans and has urged the Biden administration to repeal the Second Amendment. During an address to Harvard University graduates, Arden took advantage of the Uvalde mass shooting and called for the government to ban guns and impose online censorship. According to Ardern, the solution to tackling violence online and in the real world is to censor Americans and take away their guns. Arden called on social media platforms to develop “responsible algorithms” to “make choices and decisions for us” about what information we see online. Arden said: “The time has come for social media companies to recognize their power and to act on it...”
New Zealand PM Demands Repeal of Second Amendment: “It’s Time To Censor Americans!”
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLm10WXU5c0pncVkw

New Zealand PM Demands Repeal of Second Amendment: “It’s Time To Censor Americans!”

14 hours ago

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan has opened up about his experiences in the record industry, telling Howard Stern that he has “witnessed a shapeshifting humanoid” in the flesh. According to Corgan, the “record industry-Illuminati” is controlled by non-human reptilians. Responding to a Howard Stern joke about reptilians, Corgan became serious and revealed that he had experienced paranormal experiences that confirm the existence of such beings. Sounding surprised, Howard Stern asked Corgan to open up about his experience. The Smashing Pumpkins frontman later explained that he was being vague on air out of fear for his career and the wellbeing of his loved ones. “Demons exist. They are real. They are reptilian. That’s why the Bible says Eve was seduced by a snake. Substitute reptile for snake,” Corgan said, before elaborating about his experience with the record industry-Illuminati. Describing the record industry executive who shapeshifted in front of him during a meeting, Corgan said that he “can’t remember the exact words” the reptilian said to him, “but it was something along the lines of: All humans will suffer in unending agony.” Corgan later explained that the encounter had a physical effect on him, leaving him in pain for days. “Everything in me shook, my neck and head were rattled and my bones, muscles and organs, including my brain, were literally sore for days,” Corgan said. “In every civilization on Earth, all throughout the ancient world the snake men are mentioned. Although I can understand why someone wouldn’t believe what I’m saying. It’s hard to talk about. I didn’t believe either until I was standing face to face with one of them.”
Billy Corgan: ‘Shapeshifting Reptilians’ Run The ‘Satanic’ Music Industry
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLkVoLUhZRWtfTjg4

Billy Corgan: ‘Shapeshifting Reptilians’ Run The ‘Satanic’ Music Industry

May 28, 2022 9:09 pm

The ex-cop who was killed by the Buffalo shooter on Saturday had recently spoken about a “newly discovered energy source” and patented a system that enables vehicles to run on water instead of gasoline. Aaron Salter Jr. was identified by his son as the supermarket security guard and former three-decade Buffalo cop who tried to stop the teenage suspect. But it’s Salter Jr.’s work away from the world of law enforcement that is attracting interest in the wake of his tragic death. His latest passion was building environmentally sustainable vehicles. Salter Jr. is not the first person to suffer an untimely death after announcing the discovery of a system that runs engines on water. Stanley Meyer came up with a similar water powered motor before suddenly dying while dining at a Denny’s with two Belgian investors. Meyer started choking during the meal, ran outside and claimed he had been poisoned just before he died.
Ex-Cop Killed By Buffalo Shooter Had Just Invented 'Water Powered Car'
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLkhZT283TUFFR3Fj

Ex-Cop Killed By Buffalo Shooter Had Just Invented 'Water Powered Car'

May 25, 2022 12:27 pm

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has called for the complete abolishment of free speech across the globe as part of its agenda to usher in a ‘New World Order.’ “We are finding ourselves in a place where we have increasing polarization everywhere and everything feels binary when it doesn’t need to be,” Australia’s “eSafety Commissioner” Julie Inman Grant told attendees at Davos on Monday. “So, I think we’re going to have to think about a recalibration of a whole range of human rights that are playing out online, from freedom of speech to the freedom to be free from online violence.”
World Economic Forum to ‘ABOLISH’ Free Speech Globally
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLmN3OTd3dEQ5OWxn

World Economic Forum to ‘ABOLISH’ Free Speech Globally

May 24, 2022 7:28 pm

The Pentagon has confirmed that UFO’s are not only real, but we are likely to see a dramatic increase in alien activity over the next few years. The stunning admission was made during the first congressional hearing on UFO’s for over fifty years. According to official government officials, the UFO’s they have observed have “no discernible means of propulsion”. These include 11 near misses with US aircraft, including an eerie video filmed by a pilot in the cockpit of a navy fighter jet. “There are a small handful of events in which there are flight characteristics or signature management that we can’t explain with the data we have available,” said Scott Bray, the deputy director of naval intelligence. “Those are obviously the ones that are of most interest to us.” Why did the establishment and the legacy media do a 180 from treating the UFOs with contempt and ridicule to treating it with the utmost seriousness? Let us know in the comments below..
Pentagon: ‘UFO’s Are Real, You Will See More of Them’ – Stunning Admission
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLmlqdl91eDNCSnE0

Pentagon: ‘UFO’s Are Real, You Will See More of Them’ – Stunning Admission

May 21, 2022 9:41 am

A Witness called by Democrats to a Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday claimed that men are capable of getting pregnant and having abortions, just like women. Aimee Arrambide, executive director of pro-abortion group AVOW was questioned by Republican Rep. Dan Bishop, who asked her how she would define a woman. “I believe that everyone can identify for themselves,” Arrambide responded. Bishop then asked her whether she believes men can become pregnant and have abortions. “Yes,” Arrambide answered. These people are literally insane. #DanBishop #Woke
Democrats Say Men Can Now Get Abortions Too
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLmRyTUdpV29pVFI4

Democrats Say Men Can Now Get Abortions Too

May 20, 2022 4:44 pm

David Rothschild of the notorious Rothschild banking dynasty emerged from the shadows to savage Elon Musk on Twitter after the Telsa founder said he could not in good conscious vote Democrat any longer. If you had any doubt about the fact the Democrats are the party of the global elite then this story should put those doubts to rest. Admitting that he has voted Democrat in the past, Musk said that Democrats have become “the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican” before adding “Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold …” For some reason this sensible tweet by Musk sent David Rothschild into a frenzy. Rothschild, a banker and global market analyst, tweeted the following: “Rich white son of emerald mine owner who grew up in apartheid South Africa is the real victim in our society #ThoughtsAndPrayers.” The response from other Twitter users was swift and unforgiving, and ‘Rothschild’ quickly became a trending topic. “You are literally a Rothschild,” said one respondent. “A rothschild complaining about other peoples privileges. The joke tells itself,” remarked another.
Rothschild Slams Elon Musk For Saying He Won’t Vote Democrat Anymore
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLk50ZGI4RVI0VW5n

Rothschild Slams Elon Musk For Saying He Won’t Vote Democrat Anymore

May 19, 2022 6:31 pm

Former US President George W. Bush condemned the “invasion of Iraq” while blasting Russia’s attack on Ukraine, leading many people to suggest it was a Freudian Slip. Delivering an address at the George W. Bush Institute on Wednesday, Bush Jr. slammed Russian President Putin and his decision to send troops into Ukraine to “denazify” the country. “The result is an absence of checks and balances in Russia, and the decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq – I mean of Ukraine,” he said. This prompted laughs from the audience as he again murmured “Iraq” under his breath.
Freudian Slip! George W. Bush Slams the ‘Unjustified Invasion of Iraq’
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLkVnM214OVdVMm9n

Freudian Slip! George W. Bush Slams the ‘Unjustified Invasion of Iraq’

May 19, 2022 5:12 pm

After Hunter Biden's laptop emails were leaked over the weekend, internet sleuths discovered evidence of yet more pizza-related pedophile "code words" being used in emails which reference both Hillary Clinton and John Podesta. In 2016, we broke the story of how pedophile code words were used in email exchanges, leaked by Wikileaks, between Hillary Clinton and her campaign chair John Podesta. Now it seems Hunter Biden was also involved in the scandal. In an email dated 30th March, 2016, Hunter's business partner Eric Scherwin sent him an invite to a pizza party involving Tony Podesta, Hillary Clinton, John Podesta and James Alefantis of Comet Ping Pong. The email had the subject line "Putala for Hillary". One definition of Putala is "effigy of sin." Other pizza-related emails from John Podesta and Hillary Clinton in 2016 incongruously refer to food items such as pasta, cheese pizza, ice cream – which investigators say is a code language used by child sex ring participants. For anyone who hasn’t been paying attention, the elite are heavily into pedophilia and satanism. They all have the dirt on each other and will do anything to protect those within their ranks. If you want to see more examples of pedophile code words being used by Clinton and her associates, follow these links: https://newspunch.com/laptop-from-hell-pedophile-code-words-found-in-bidens-leaked-emails/ https://newspunch.com/wikileaks-pedophile-code-words-podesta/ #HunterBiden #LaptopfromHell #BidenEmails
Pedophile ‘Code Words’ Found in Hunter Biden’s Leaked Emails
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLnhwUDhfdzR4WF9v

Pedophile ‘Code Words’ Found in Hunter Biden’s Leaked Emails

May 18, 2022 11:22 am

Load More... Subscribe

The former agent, along with at least six other individuals, engaged with Gendron in an online chat room “where racist hatred was discussed.”

Dcclothesline.com reports: Two law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the investigation were supposedly petitioned by Gendron to read about his mass shooting plans (why do these alleged shooters always seem to have full-length manifestos outlining in detail their future crimes?).

It is unclear at this point whether or not the retired agent accepted the invitation. What we are being told is that law enforcement is once again involved, which points to this potentially being yet another government false flag attack with suspicious roots.

“These were like-minded people who used this chat group to talk about their shared interests in racial hatred, replacement theory and hatred of anyone who is Jewish, a person of color or not of European ancestry,” claimed one of the two law enforcement officials said to be privy to this background information.

“What is especially upsetting is that these six people received advanced notice of the Buffalo shooting, about 30 minutes before it happened. The FBI has verified that none of these people called law enforcement to warn them about the shooting. The FBI database shows no advance tips from anyone that this shooting was about to happen.”

Chances are that law enforcement is behind the Buffalo shooting

The FBI said it is now attempting to track down these six people, including the retired agent, to conduct interviews. Two sources “with close knowledge of the probe” told the Buffalo News that the FBI could charge them as accomplices depending on what gets uncovered.

The identity of the federal agency and which department he worked in remains unknown because the sources are not disclosing it. The FBI’s Buffalo office is also refusing to comment on the investigation.

“If he had advance notice, he had a moral obligation to get on the phone and try to notify someone about it,” said John V. Elmore, a Buffalo civil rights attorney representing the family of Andre Mackniel, one of the victims who died at the scene of the crime while buying a birthday cake for his three-year-old son.

Terrence M. Connors, another attorney who is representing several other victims’ families, echoed the sentiment that law enforcement knew the shooting was going to take place before it happened but did nothing to try to stop it.

“As outrageous as this may sound, based upon what we are finding in our investigation, it is not surprising,” Connors said.

Like most of the other mass shootings that have been blasted across the headlines and airwaves over the years, the Buffalo shooting is replete with questionable circumstances that point to a coverup at best. At worst, the shooter was groomed by the very people who are supposed to protect society into committing mass murder.

“Imagine how bad the situation is, with foreign spies operating full throttle in the U.S., at numbers unheard of, while the FBI is busy proving itself incompetent, and staging coups,” wrote someone at Natural News back in 2020 when the depth of FBI corruption really started gaining traction amid the election scandal.

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)