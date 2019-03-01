New Evidence Connects Hillary & Podesta to Fake Russian Hoax Before Election

Hillary Clinton and John Podesta concocted the fake Russian hoax a few days before the 2016 election, new evidence shows.

Podesta, who was implicated in numerous criminal acts related to the Clinton Foundation, worked with Hillary to set up and frame then-candidate Trump as having ties to Russia.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Former Hillary Campaign losing Campaign Manager, creepy John Podesta tweeted at 4:44pm on October 31st, 2016, a few days before the election, that per a report from Slate:

“Donald Trump has a secret email server set up to communicate privately with the Russian Alfa Bank”

However the far left Slate article wasn’t released at the time of Podesta’s tweet.

The Slate article came out at 5:36pm on October 31, 2016 – an hour after Podesta’s tweet.

Hillary tweeted out about the story at the same time as Slate’s article at 5:36pm on October 31, 2016, again, only a few days before the election :

The Trump Tower server story was another hoax that was later proven just another lie from the left.

This appears as more evidence that the corrupt and criminal Clinton Campaign led by creepy John Podesta and Crooked Hillary colluded with far left Slate to slander candidate Trump and implicate him in the fake Russian hoax only days before the 2016 Presidential election!

And yet they walk free today.