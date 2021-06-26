Everyone Knows Biden Is ‘Out of His Mind’ Says Joe Rogan

Podcast host Joe Rogan told comedian Iliza Shlesinger it is common knowledge that President Biden is “out of his mind” and “barely hanging in there” during during Spotify’s The Joe Rogan Experience on Thursday.

Joe Rogan doesn't hold back when talking about Joe Biden, "we don't really have a leader in this country anymore." pic.twitter.com/V30fktlihx — The First (@TheFirstonTV) June 25, 2021

Rogan was criticising Biden over a bizarre press conference where he used the stage to whisper creepily to reporters.

What did I just watch!? 👀

pic.twitter.com/DbQu90j86D — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) June 24, 2021

Rogan told Shlesinger “We’re not anchored down by a real leader.

We don’t really have a real leader in this country anymore.

I mean, you could say Joe Biden is the president, he’s our leader, and you’d be correct on paper, but everybody knows he’s out of his mind. He’s barely hanging in there.”