European Parliament Summon Musk To Address Twitter’s ‘Hate Speech’ Problems

Elon Musk has reportedly been summoned to the European Parliament to discuss concerns related to his social media network, Twitter.

According to reports, the president of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola, invited Musk to Brussels to discuss Twitters “hate speech” problems. He has asked the tech billionaire to appear for a “frank exchange in public” with lawmakers.

Breitbart reports: The transnational bloc has repeatedly come to blows with the on-and-off world’s richest man over his support for free speech on the platform, with authorities threatening to ban the billionaire’s social media company from the EU entirely should he refuse to censor content Brussels deems problematic.

According to a report by Politico, Metsola has now summoned Musk to appear in front of the European Parliament, inviting the tech mogul to appear in front of the body in order to publicly address issues to do with content moderation.

“Twitter plays a central role in the democratic life of the European Union and enable[s] the possibility for civil discourse,” Metsola reportedly wrote in a letter to Musk.

“Twitter should not unwittingly become a catalyst for hate speech, election interference and misinformation,” she continued before reportedly writing that she was “confident” that the Twitter owner would take her up on the invitation.

As of writing, Elon Musk does not appear to have publicly responded to the invitation.