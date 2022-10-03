Europe Told To Prepare For A Long, Cold Winter

Consumers across Europe have been issued a bleak warning about this years winter which will be long, cold and uncomfortable because of challenges to global energy supplies
They have been told to lower their thermostats and make all necessary “behavior adjustments” as Europe faces “unprecedented risks” to global natural gas delivery networks.
Breirtbart reports: The Paris-based International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its quarterly gas report European Union (E.U.) countries would need to reduce use by at least 13 percent over the winter in case of a complete Russian cutoff amid the war in Ukraine.
Much of that cutback would reportedly have to come from consumer behavior such as turning down thermostats by one degree and adjusting boiler temperatures as well as industrial and utility conservation, the group said.
Germany has already issued a warning of its own about the troubles that lay ahead, as Breitbart London reported, cautioning the situation was extremely tense and there is a possibility the country may run out of gas.
The E.U. on Friday agreed to mandate a reduction in electricity consumption by at least five percent during peak price hours by mandating controls on consumer use and supply.
AP reports another hazard identified in the study was a late winter cold snap, which would be particularly challenging because underground gas reserves flow more slowly at the end of the season due to less gas and lower pressure in the storage caverns.
