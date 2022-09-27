EU Will Be ‘Vigilant’ Against ‘Threat’ Posed By Democratically Elected Italian Leader Says French PM

In what sounds like a vieled threat itself, the French prime minister has declared that the EU will be ‘vigilant’ against any ‘threat to human rights’ posed by the newly and democratically elected Italian leader.

Conservative candidate Georgia Meloni was the winner in Italy’s election on Sunday, and became the country’s first ever female prime minister

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Meloni, has already got the globalist elites worried….She has already vowed to dimantle the New World Order and declared that her Brothers of Italy party will “govern for everyone” and would not betray people’s trust.

In a blistering warning to the globalists Meloni said that “our main enemy today is the globalist drift of those who view identity and all its forms to be an evil to overcome. And constantly ask to shift real power away from the people to supernational entities headed by supposedly enlightened elites.“

She went on: “Why is the family an enemy? Why is the family so frightening? There is a single answer to all these questions. Because it defines us. Because it is our identity. Because everything that defines us is now an enemy for those who would like us to no longer have an identity and to simply be perfect consumer slaves.

And so they attack national identity, they attack religious identity, they attack gender identity, they attack family identity. I can’t define myself as: Italian, Christian, woman, mother. No. I must be citizen x, gender x, parent 1, parent 2. I must be a number. Because when I am only a number, when I no longer have an identity or roots, then I will be the perfect slave at the mercy of financial speculators. The perfect consumer…[But] we will defend it.

We will defend God, country, and family. Those things that disgust people so much. We will do it to defend our freedom. Because we will never be slaves and simple consumers at the mercy of financial speculators.

That is our mission. That is why I came here today. Chesterton wrote, more than a century ago. .. “Fires will be kindled to testify that two and two make four. Swords will be drawn to prove that leaves are green in summer.” That time has arrived. We are ready.”

Summit news reports: France’s Prime Minister, Elisabeth Borne, stated during an interview that the EU intends to scrutinise the actions of the Italy’s first woman PM.

“In Europe, we have a set of values ​​and, of course, we will be mindful that these values ​​are respected by everyone when it comes to human rights and the right to abortion,” Borne proclaimed.

💬 "On sera attentifs à ce que les valeurs sur les droits de l'Homme et notamment le respect du droit à l'avortement soient respectés"



Élisabeth Borne (@Elisabeth_Borne) réagit à la victoire de l'extrême droite en Italie ⤵ pic.twitter.com/4cDy6CjjoG — BFMTV (@BFMTV) September 26, 2022

Meloni, a Catholic, has previously promised that there will be no crack down on abortion in Italy, but has expressed a desire to see more alternatives offered to women.

The comments of the French PM come after European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen threatened to punish Italy for electing a right-wing coalition government.

Von der Leyen stated that “we have tools” if Italy is not “willing to work with us”: