EU Gives Green Light For Two More Insects To Be Used In Human Food

The European Union has given the green light for two more species of insect to be used in food for humans.

From Tuesday, a powdered form of Acheta domesticus, best known as the house cricket, will be given the green light for human consumption within the EU, documents from the body have confirmed.

This will be followed later this week by approval for the sale and consumption of the larval form of Alphitobius diaperionus, otherwise known as the lesser mealworm. The mealworms will be available for human consumption as a frozen, paste as well as dried and powder forms within the EU.

Breitbart reports: The new insect-based products for human consumption represent the latest push by the European Union to normalise the consumption of bugs through legislation, with many bigwigs from a variety of organisations pushing insects as a food item for both economic and environmental reasons in recent years.

In a press release confirming the approval of the insect products, the EU emphasises that while it is “up to consumers to decide whether they want to eat insects or not”, the bug-based food can serve as an “alternate source of protein”, with the bloc being keen the emphasise that many bugs are already eaten in other parts of the world.

The union also emphasises that both approved products “are safe under the uses and use levels” and “do not pose any risk to human health” so long as they are produced and consumed as outlined as provided for by the bloc.

“Food safety is the top priority for the commission,” Der Spiegel reports a spokesman for the European Commission in relation to the approval.

Global elites have been keen to move western populations away from meat eating over the last number of years, with the topic once again receiving attention at the World Economic Forum’s annual conference at Davos earlier this month.