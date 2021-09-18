Ethics Professor Fired From Canadian University For Refusing To Get Covid Jab

An ethics professor was fired from a Canadian university because she refused to be injected with the Covid-19 vaccine.

Julie Ponesse, a professor at Huron University College which is affiliated with Western University, was terminated from her position on September 7th after she refused to get the vaccine.

In a video which has since been removed from YouTube, Ponesse defended her stance, calling the university’s vaccine mandate “unethical.”

The Expose reports: Ponesse added that the university has ordered her to get the jab “immediately or not report for work.”

“My school employs me to be an authority on the subject of ethics … [and] I’m here to tell you that it’s ethically wrong to coerce someone to take a vaccine. If it happens to you, you don’t have to do it,” Ponesse said. She added in the video that people’s vaccination status are their own businesses alone and no one had the right to demand that information or influence them in any way.

Additionally, the ethics professor raised concerns about the safety issues surrounding the Covid-19 vaccine, citing medical journals she had read and the colleagues in the university she spoke to. “There are questions about how well they work, [and] nobody’s promising that I won’t get … or transmit [COVID-19] if I get the vaccine, she said.

Ponesse said that she is not anti-vaccine as she has taken other vaccines in the past.

“Ultimately, none of that matters to me, because I am a professor of ethics and … a Canadian. I’m entitled to make choices about what does and what does not enter my body regardless of my reasons.

“If I’m allowed back into my university, it’s my job to teach my students that this is wrong. [It] is ethically wrong to impose an experimental medical procedure as a condition of employment.”

Despite speaking directly to her students encouraging them to take control of their own health, the professor informed everyone of her eventual fate: “I am facing imminent dismissal after 20 years on the job, because I will not submit to having an experimental vaccine injected into my body.”