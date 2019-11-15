Ethics BOMBSHELL: Rep. Tlaib Begged Campaign to Use Donations on Personal Expenses

The House Ethics Committee announced an expansion of their probe into Rashida Tlaib on Thursday after it was revealed the Democratic Rep. begged her campaign to use donations on personal expenses.

The Ethics Committee confirmed the investigation would be expanded based on a recommendation by the Office of Congressional Ethics.

Tlaib is suspected of violating campaign finance laws, and the texts released by the OCE show her making frantic monetary demands that may end up destroying her career.

Theblaze.com reports: One set of texts have Tlaib telling her campaign that she was “sinking” and “struggling financially right now,” because of the election demands.

“So I was thinking the campaign could loan me money, but Ryan said that the committee could actually pay me,” she texted. “I was thinking a one time payment of $5k.”

In addition to various texts of Tlaib asking for money, the OCE released copies of checks made out to her from the campaign totaling thousands of dollars.

Questions about the payments made to Tlaib from her campaign were first raised by the Free Beacon in September.

“The Board recommends that the Committee further review the above allegation concerning Rep. Tlaib because there is substantial reason to believe that Rep. Tlaib converted campaign funds from Rashida Tlaib for Congress to personal use or Rep. Tlaib’s campaign committee expended funds that were not attributable to bona fide campaign or political purposes,” the OCE said in their recommendation.

