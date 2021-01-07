Eric Trump: Republicans Will ‘Lose Political Careers’ for Ignoring Election Fraud

President Trump’s son, Eric Trump, warned Republican leaders that their failure to reject the fraudulent presidential results will result in them losing their political careers.

During an interview on “Hannity,” Trump gave a stark warning to RINOs who failed to support President Trump.

“Tomorrow’s gonna tell you a lot about the country.”

WATCH:

"I can tell you, Sean, any senator or any congressmen — meaning on this side — that does not fight tomorrow, I'm telling you, their political career is over, because the MAGA movement is going nowhere … they will get primaried" — Eric Trump pic.twitter.com/Xk7F65D7iG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 6, 2021

“Because I can tell you, Sean, any senator or any congressman, meaning on this side, that does not fight tomorrow — their political career is over,” he said.

“The MAGA movement is going nowhere,” he added.

“My father has created the greatest political movement in American history.”

He continued:

“I’m telling you they will get primaried next time around.”

“And they will lose if they don’t show some backbone and show some conviction.”

The Independent reports: US Congress presided by vice president Mike Pence would oversee a joint session in which House and Senate vote to formally confirm Mr Biden’s victory.

Some 40 House Republicans and at least 13 Senate Republicans have said they would object to the results in Arizona, Georgia or Pennsylvania alleging voters’ fraud claims.

However, Mr Pence, whose support is pivotal to the president during Electoral College vote count, is said to have told Donald Trump he does not have the power to overturn the 2020 presidential election result.

Eric Trump doubled down his threat in a tweet on Wednesday and said he will personally work to boost primary challengers for every Republican lawmaker who would not challenge the votes on 6 January.

“I will personally work to defeat every single Republican Senator/Congressman who doesn’t stand up against this fraud – they will be primaried in their next election and they will lose,” he said on Wednesday.