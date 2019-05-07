Eric Swalwell: Impeaching Trump May Be Only Way to Save America

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell says that impeaching President Trump may be the only way to save America.

Appearing on CBS’s “Face the nation” on Sunday, the California Congressman stopped short of calling for the impeachment of President Trump, but did say that impeachment might be the only way to “save the country.”

MARGARET BRENNAN: This, along with other investigations, the administration is pushing back on. Given the level of pushback, do you think that this is stirring up enough frustration among Democrats that they might change the judgment and go ahead with impeachment? Do you support impeachment of the president? SWALWELL: This president is taking us down that road. It’s- it may be the only road to save the country, but right now, you know, I’ll- I’ll tell you with the attorney general, I think we should move to impeach him first. Now, I’m- I’m a father of a- a 2-year-old and a 6-month-old. We’re going through the terrible twos. When my son misbehaves, we take a toy away. We know if we don’t do that he’s only going to get worse. We have a really bad kid at the White House and unless we start showing that there are consequences for their actions, he’s only going to get worse and the next kid, the next president is going to look at what we did now and judge their actions based on whether there were consequences or not. So we have to start taking this president seriously and speaking the only language they know, which is force and consequence.

Cbsnews.com reports: Asked if he would support an effort by House Democrats to impeach the president, the San Francisco area lawmaker demurred and said there should be “consequences” for Mr. Trump for his behavior detailed in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, as well as the White House’s push back against multiple investigations by Democratic-controlled congressional committees.

Swalwell did not specify which “consequences” the president should face from Democrats in Congress.

Echoing comments he made last week, the White House hopeful urged fellow House Democrats to draft articles of impeachment against Attorney General William Barr, who Swalwell accused of misrepresenting Mueller’s findings.

“I think you have to move this obstructor out of the way, and I’m recommending that we impeach Attorney General Barr so that we can get the information we need to protect our country,” he added.