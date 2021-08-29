Eric Clapton: ‘It’s Time To Rise Up Against the New World Order & Reject Lockdowns’

August 29, 2021
Eric Clapton says its time to rise up and reject the New World Order and end lockdowns
Rock icon Eric Clapton released a new single this weekend urging the public to rise up against the ‘New World Order’ and reject their lockdowns.

In May, singer Eric Clapton was deathly ill from taking the COVID jab.

Following the incident, Clapton promised to boycott venues where fans were forced to be vaccinated.

Now the rock star has released a single about the increasing authoritarianism around the world related to COVID.  Listen to it below:

