Epstein’s ‘Wingman’, Who Vowed To Expose Elite Pedophile Ring, Found Dead

New York-based businessman Steven Hoffenberg, who described himself as Jeffrey Epstein’s “best friend” and “wingman”, has been found dead at his Connecticut apartment, officials say. He was 77.

Police in Derby, Connecticut said officers responded to Hoffenberg’s apartment at 8 p.m. on Tuesday for a requested welfare check. When they arrived, the officers found a body “in a state where a visual identification could not be made.”

The body was taken to the office of the chief medical examiner, where an autopsy was performed on Wednesday. The initial examination revealed no trauma but the cause of death is still unknown pending further toxicology study, police said.

The Derby Police Department said on Friday morning that the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed that the body was that of Steven Hoffenberg.

There was no word on when Hoffenberg may have died, but his regular use of Twitter came to an sudden end on July 26, when he retweeted Joe Biden and posted links to several mainstream news articles.

Epstein victim Maria Farmer, who became close friends with Hoffenberg, says she had been trying to call him for well over a week when she called police last Saturday to request a welfare check, but it was unsuccessful because the address she provided was out of date. The body was found after a second request on Tuesday night.

According to multiple Epstein victims, Hoffenberg had turned his back on Epstein and vowed to expose the truth. Judging by the state his body was found in this week, the implications of the former “best friend” of Jeffrey Epstein speaking his truth appeared to be too much for the elite to risk.

Hoffenberg was the founder of New York debt collection agency Towers Financial Corporation which he set up with Jeffrey Epstein, which in 1993 was revealed to be one of the biggest Ponzi schemes in U.S. history, bilking investors out of nearly half a billion dollars.

Hoffenberg met Jeffrey Epstein in the late 1980s and hired him to help at Towers Financial Corporation. “He was my best friend for years. My closest friend for years … He was my guy, my wingman,” Hoffenberg told CBS News in an interview in 2019.

Epstein, who was charged with sex trafficking of minors in July 2019, was found dead in his cell, apparently by hanging, in New York a few weeks later. Epstein’s death was officially ruled a suicide, though the official narrative has been widely discredited.

Interest in Epstein’s case was high because of his links to politicians including world leaders, businessmen, CEOs and celebrities, including former U.S. President Bill Clinton, Britain’s Prince Andrew, and former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson, to name just a few of those who are still alive.

The list of Epstein associates who have died in sudden and unexpected circumstances in recent times continues to grow.

Earlier this year, French modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel, who founded a company with Epstein and was later accused of sex trafficking, was found dead in his cell in an apparent suicide. He had previously been charged with raping a minor.

In May, Mark Middleton, Bill Clinton’s special advisor from Little Rock, Arkansas was found hanging from a tree with a shotgun blast through his chest and an extension cord around his neck on May 7. He was 59 and became the latest figure close to the Clintons and Epstein to die young without an announced cause of death.

As special advisor to the president, Middleton was responsible for inviting Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell to the White House at least 17 times. Middleton also flew on Epstein’s notorious private jet, dubbed the “Lolita Express”, and is widely credited with introducing the former president to the convicted pedophile.

The news MIddleton’s death came shortly after another Clinton associate was also found dead last April in eerily similar circumstances.

Ashley Haynes, 47, was found drowned in the Arkansas rRver with an extension cord knotted to her ankle and attached to a concrete block. She had been seen just months before visiting Clinton adviser and longtime Epstein Pal Mark Middleton.

And the links to prominent “suicides” don’t stop there.

Clinton mega-donor and close associate Steve Bing was found dead after falling from the 27th floor of his luxury apartment building in LA’s Century City at around 1pm on June 22. He was 55.

Both Clinton and Bing were part of a hard-partying group that included Ron Burkle and Jeffrey Epstein, according to LA Mag. Bill Clinton quickly tweeted his condolences, describing his close friend as a man who was “willing to do anything” for the “causes he believed in“. Clinton added he hopes Bing has “finally found peace.”

I loved Steve Bing very much. He had a big heart, and he was willing to do anything he could for the people and causes he believed in. I will miss him and his enthusiasm more than I can say, and I hope he’s finally found peace. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) June 23, 2020

The People’s Voice has has extensively reported on how Jeffrey Epstein’s access to the Clinton White House gave him entry to a world of influence and power he would cultivate for the rest of his life and use to impress and threaten underage girls he abused.

And we have stone-cold proof in the form of WikiLeaks emails that the Epstein connections are of serious concern to the Clinton camp.

Members of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign staff were instructed to keep a close eye on the news media for any association between Bill Clinton and Jeffrey Epstein, according to John Podesta’s emails which were published by WikiLeaks in 2016.

This would appear to demonstrate the Clinton campaign’s fears over implications of any potential exposure.

As the bodies of men tied to Epstein and the Clintons continue to be found in suspicious circumstances, the question remains, “How far are the Clintons prepared to go to avoid this potential exposure?”

