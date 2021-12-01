Epstein’s Pilot Testifies Bill Clinton & Prince Andrew Regularly Flew on ‘Pedophile Plane’

Jeffrey Epstein’s pilot testified on Tuesday that Bill Cinton and Prince Andrew were regular passengers on Epstein’s ‘pedophile plane’ where underage children were raped by the powerful elite.

Larry Visoski, who testified he flew Epstein to his private island in the Caribbean “at least every 10 days for 20 years,” told the court during the second day of Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial that it was “not unusual” for Maxwell – Epstein’s child sex procurer to the elite – to sit with him in the cockpit and fly his helicopters. According to Visoski, he personally witnessed US president Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew and others on the jet.

Rt.com reports: Visoski’s testimony was not the only source of details related to the late sex offender’s air travel to go public the week of Maxwell’s trial. The Federal Aviation Administration managed to leak data on hundreds of previously unknown flights by Epstein’s private planes in response to an inquiry by Business Insider on Monday. While the publication had previously asked for the data, they had been refused, and only later received the records “in response to an unrelated request.”

The information was added to a searchable database featuring details on Epstein’s mile-high companions, one of which now contains data on 2,618 flights by Maxwell’s alleged partner in crime between 1995 to July 6, 2019 – the day the plane landed in Teterboro, New Jersey, where Epstein was arrested, never to fly again.

It included a list of 704 flights that were previously unknown to the public, many dating from a three year ‘gap’ in the public record, from 2013 to 2016, when the jets’ movements were told to be “unaccounted for.” The mistakenly released records do not include passenger names, but may “offer clues” about the travel destinations of Epstein’s closest companions, Insider noted.