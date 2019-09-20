Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘child sex slave‘ Virginia Roberts claims she was forced to allow Prince Andrew to sexually abuse her.

In an interview with NBC, Roberts claims she was forced to have sex with Epstein and his elite friends.

Roberts, who now goes by the last name Giuffre, says that she had to perform sexual acts with Prince Andrew at least three times.

Thesun.co.uk reports: Last month, she stood outside a court in Manhattan and delivered a message to Prince Andrew.

She said: “He knows exactly what he’s done. And I hope he comes clean about it.”

The royal has denied any wrongdoing, saying at no stage did he “witness or suspect any behaviour of the sort that subsequently led to his arrest and conviction”.

A previous Buckingham Palace statement said: “The Duke of York has been appalled by the recent reports of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged crimes.

“His Royal Highness deplores the exploitation of any human being and the suggestion he would condone, participate in or encourage any such behaviour is abhorrent.”

Roberts’ claims were struck out of a lawsuit by a judge who branded them “immaterial”.

In the preview for the show, Roberts revealed she was in “mourning” after finding out the paedo had killed himself in jail last month.

“It was such a shock to me. I mean when I say, ‘shock’, didn’t have the words,” Roberts said.

“I was in mourning, not because the world lost a monster.

“I was not mourning him. I wasn’t mourning the death of this man.

“I was mourning the death of my ability to hold this man accountable.”

Epstein, 66, was found dead on August 10 in his New York prison cell, where he was facing charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy.

Roberts is also expected to accuse Epstein’s alleged ‘madam’, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, of playing a “crucial role” in the global sex trafficking ring.

She will appear in the interview alongside fellow ‘victims’ Anouska De Georgiou and Rachel Benavidez – who are both coming forward for the first time.

Ex-Playboy model and actress de Georgiou, who is originally from the UK, said she was lured in by Epstein when she was young.

She previously told a New York hearing how Epstein “manipulated, corrupted and sexually assaulted” her in abuse that “lasted several years”.

Accusers Jennifer Araoz, Marijke Chartouni and Chauntae Davies will also be appearing in the show.

They were part of a group of nearly two dozen Epstein accusers who shared their stories of abuse during a hearing on August 27.

In the episode, they are expected to say they believe the justice system failed them.

This is in part due to the wrist-slap plea deal Epstein copped in Florida in 2008 that let him dodge federal charges — and continue preying on victims.

Palm Beach police chief Michael Reiter, who oversaw the original local investigation into Epstein, said he couldn’t explain how the system had failed on so many levels.

“There is no explanation. I didn’t believe it back then, I don’t believe it now,” Reiter said. “It’s just unfathomable to me.”

He describes it as “the worst failure of the criminal justice system…in modern times.”