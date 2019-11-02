Epstein’s Child Sex Procurer Attended Secret Retreat with Jeff Bezos in 2018

Jeffrey Epstein’s child sex procurer, Ghislaine Maxwell, attended a top secret retreat hosted by Amazon’s Jeff Bezos last year, according to reports.

Maxwell, who has gone missing since her pedophile boss was found dead in his New York jail cell last August, is said to have attended the elite “Campfire” last year.

The event is a weekend retreat for elite VIPs hosted by the Amazon CEO where attendees are treated to opulent meals and luxury gifts.

Dailymail.co.uk reports: Maxwell, 57, who has been named in allegations involving Epstein since 2011, is said to have been an attendee at the super-secret weekend three times, including last year, Vice reports.

The daughter of British newspaper publisher Robert Maxwell is said to have been at the event with tech CEO Scott Borgerson, who denies being in a relationship with Ghislaine but who DailyMail.com revealed to be living with her at his secluded $3 million oceanfront mansion outside of Boston.

She did not attend Campfire this year in the wake of Epstein’s death in early October and the only public sighting of her since then has been a set of photographs that purported to show Maxwell at an In-N-Out in Los Angeles.

DailyMail.com revealed that those photos were staged, possibly to throw investigators off of her trail.

Maxwell and Epstein both boasted an extensive and surprising list of social acquaintances.

In fact in 2011 Bezos attended the same Long Beach dinner as the notoriously well-connected pedophile. That was two years after Epstein was convicted over underage sex crimes.

DailyMail.com has contacted Amazon and Borgerson via his company CargoMetrics for comment.

Maxwell has been accused in lawsuits of procuring underage girls for Epstein and managing the complex logistics of his perverse crimes after meeting him at a party in New York City in the 1990s.

She denies the allegations.

The two had a romantic relationship for several years, but the exact nature of their relationship over the following decades remains unclear.

Following his death she had been hiding out at the secluded oceanfront property in Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts owned by Borgerson.

It was Maxwell who first introduced Epstein to Prince Andrew – a relationship that is coming under increasing scrutiny, despite Andrew’s firm denials that he ever engaged in sexual misconduct.

Epstein’s household staff have described her as ‘Lady of the House’ and sworn in depositions that she was at the center of managing his household affairs.

His accusers have said that Maxwell’s authority extended to managing the complex logistics of his perverse activities with girls as young as 14.

Some of the most serious allegations have come from Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who accused Maxwell in a lawsuit of luring her to become an international sex slave for Epstein and his pals.