Epstein’s ‘Child Procurer’ Performed Sex Act on George Clooney, Victim Says

Days after Jeffrey Epstein was found dead by apparent suicide in his jail cell, new details linking his accused underage girl procurer to Hollywood actor George Clooney have been revealed.

In a manuscript of her memoirs released by a New York court, Virginia Giuffre — Epstein’s former sex slave — says that Ghislaine Maxwell, an alleged child procurer for Epstein, performed a sex act on Clooney.

“Once she came back giddy as a schoolgirl with an explosion of news, with all the build up and excitement in her voice you’d think she was the next crown princess, but she had given George Clooney a b*** job in the bathroom at some random event, she never let that one down,” wrote Giuffre.

Radaronline.com reports: Giuffre’s manuscript, which she drafted in 2011, was used as evidence in a defamation court case against Maxwell.

She did not clarify when the alleged sex act took place, and there is no suggestion Clooney was involved in underage sex or any wrongdoing. The actor has yet to comment on the allegations.

The shocking claims come after Epstein — a billionaire financier and convicted pedophile — was found dead of an apparent suicide. in his Manhattan cell. New reports indicate security left him unattended for hours before discovering his body.

Radar was very first to report the shamed businessman had attempted suicide in jail just weeks before his death.