Epstein’s Child Procurer Pictured Behind Trump and Epstein in Newly Released Video

Ghislaine Maxwell, the person who helped procure girls for Jeffrey Epstein, was seen partying behind Donald Trump and Epstein in NBC’s newly released footage of a party at Mar-a-Lago from November 1992 .

Ghislaine, the daughter of alleged Mossad agent Robert Maxwell, arrived in New York from England in the early 1990’s after her father’s death, according to the New York Times.

This means Ghislaine was partying with Epstein, Trump and other elite billionaires just one year after arriving in America.

Per The New York Times:

Shortly after Ghislaine Maxwell arrived in New York from England in the early 1990s, she was looking for a new start. She had just lost her father, a British media mogul, along with much of her family fortune and her social standing. Soon she was on the rise with the help of her new boyfriend, Jeffrey Epstein, a rich financier. It was the beginning of a mutually beneficial relationship. With Mr. Epstein, Ms. Maxwell was able to resurrect the lifestyle she coveted. She flew on his private jet, she settled into his mansions in New York and Florida and she eventually landed her own five-story townhouse in Manhattan. For Mr. Epstein, who had grown up in Coney Island and was a college dropout, the gregarious Ms. Maxwell provided new social pathways. Her friends in high places included Britain’s Prince Andrew, who became a frequent guest in Mr. Epstein’s homes.

In the video below from NBC News’ Morning Joe, Mika Brzezinski notices Ghislaine Maxwell standing behind Epstein.

“I feel like I saw Ghislaine Maxwell, I believe that’s the reported recruiter for Jeffrey Epstein, I thought she was in the background there,” Brzezinski said.

Information Liberation reports: The footage also appears to show Maxwell arriving with Epstein to the party, though she’s mostly obscured by a different man.

From NBC News:

The footage shows two wealthy men laughing and pointing as they appear to discuss young women dancing at a party. Today, one of the men is president of the United States. The other is in federal lockup awaiting a bail decision as he fights sex trafficking and conspiracy charges. The November 1992 tape in the NBC archives shows Donald Trump partying with Jeffrey Epstein at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, now a private club, more than a decade before Epstein pleaded guilty to felony prostitution charges in Florida. […] The 1992 footage was shot by NBC for Faith Daniels’ talk show, “A Closer Look,” for a profile of the then-newly divorced Trump and his lifestyle. The future president was largely surrounded by cheerleaders for the Buffalo Bills, in town for a game against the Miami Dolphins. The women offered the camera glowing testimonials about their fun-loving host.

There’s been a lot of speculation that Jeffrey Epstein — or perhaps Ghislaine Maxwell herself — ran a honey pot blackmailing operation targeting power players in both the U.S. and throughout the world.

The former Prime Minister of Israel and head of Israeli Military Intelligence, Ehud Barak, was photographed “hiding his face” while entering Epstein’s home in 2016.

After people caught wind of these photos of Barak entering Epstein’s place, he admitted to The Daily Beast he met Epstein “more than 10 times and much less than a hundred times” but claimed “I never attended a party with him” and “I never met Epstein in the company of women or young girls.”

While that may be true, the question the media should be asking is did you or anyone you know ever receive intelligence from him or his alleged madam/possible handler Ghislaine Maxwell.