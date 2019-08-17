Epstein’s Child Groomer Spotted Reading Book on CIA Operatives

Jeffrey Epstein’s procurer of children was spotted on Monday eating at an In-N-Out restaurant in Los Angeles, reading a book about CIA operatives.

Ghislaine Maxwell, 57, was seen at the Universal City branch of the burger chain, reading a book entitled, “The Book of Honor: The Secret Lives and Deaths of CIA Operatives,” according to the NY Post.

According to witnesses, once spotted, Maxwell said: “Well, I guess this is the last time I’ll be eating here!”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Earlier this week it was reported the British born socialite had been living with tech CEO Scott Borgeson in Massachusetts.

Maxwell left the residence about “one month ago” when the news of her involvement with Epstein broke, a neighbor told The New York Post.

Maxwell was accused in court documents and interviews with victims of luring the young girls to Epstein, her former boyfriend.

Virginia Roberts claims to have been Epstein’s sex slave and “handed off” to give sexual gratification to his powerful friends, including Prince Andrew three times. She says that she met the former president twice with Epstein, but that she was never “lent out” to him. She says that she was recruited for the abuse by Maxwell herself, when she was just 16-years-old.

“I’d have been about 17 at the time,” Roberts recalled to the Daily Mail. “I flew to the Caribbean with Jeffrey and then Ghislaine Maxwell went to pick up Bill in a huge black helicopter that Jeffrey had bought her.”

“I only ever met Bill twice but Jeffrey had told me that they were good friends,” Roberts continued. “I asked, ‘How come?’ and he laughed and said, ‘He owes me some favours.’ Maybe he was just joking but it constantly surprised me that people with as much to lose as Bill and [Prince] Andrew weren’t more careful.”

The Daily Mail reports that Maxwell was initially served with a subpoena in September 2009, as she was leaving the Clinton Global Initiatives Conference in New York — but she has never been charged for her role in the alleged trafficking.

Epstein was arrested on July 6 when he landed at Teterboro airport on charges of sex trafficking minors and was found dead in his prison cell nearly a month later.

Why is Ghislaine Maxwell still freely walking around?