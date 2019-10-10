Epstein’s Child Fixer Is Missing, Lawyer Says

Jeffrey Epstein’s child procurer Ghislaine Maxwell has gone missing, according to lawyers for one of Epstein’s child victims.

“She hasn’t responded to the original complaint. We have repeatedly sought to reach out to her attorneys [but] they are not prepared to accept service on her behalf,” said Dan Kaiser, an attorney for Jennifer Araoz.

Per The Daily Beast report, Araoz’s attorneys said they hired private investigators to track down Maxwell, but have so far been unsuccessful in locating her.

Kimberly Lerner, another one of Araoz’s lawyers, said she believed it was possible the child sex trafficking assistant had fled the country.

Inquisitr.com reports: In a lawsuit filed in August, Araoz claimed that Maxwell worked for Epstein as a sex-trafficking madam and was helped to facilitate her rape as part of sexual abuse that began when she was only 14 years old. According to an NBC News report from August, Araoz claimed she was approached at 14 outside of her high school in New York City in 2001 by an unidentified brunette woman. Araoz said the woman introduced her to Epstein and accompanied her on several visits to Epstein’s Manhattan home, which were not sexual in nature and included friendly conversation.

But when the woman stopped accompanying Araoz on her visits, she said things took a turn and that Epstein would pay her $300 to give him a massage that resulted in him pleasuring himself in front of her. Eventually, Araoz claimed that Epstein raped her when she was 15 despite her desperate pleas for the wealthy financier, who killed himself in a Manhattan jail following the charges of operating a sex-trafficking ring, to stop.

In an updated version of the lawsuit, released Tuesday, Araoz for the first time named more of Epstein’s female conspirators. Per NBC News, Araoz has accused Maxwell, Epstein’s late housekeeper Rosalyn Fontanilla, his former secretary Lesley Groff, and Epstien’s former executive assistant, Cimberly Espinosa, NBC News reported.

Maxwell and Groff had been named in previous versions of Araoz’s lawsuit, though the additions of Fontanilla and Espinosa are new allegations, NBC News said. The lawsuit alleges that the women were involved in Epstein’s sex ring and ensured that about three girls were available to him each day.

An attorney for Groff denied she had any involvement in the charges leveled against her former employer, claiming she only worked in an office setting in a professional role.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Maxwell had allegedly been photographed sometime in August at an In-N-Out restaurant in California, although later evidence arose that suggested the photos of Maxwell at the popular West Coast burger chain had been digitally altered, leading some to question the authenticity of the photos.