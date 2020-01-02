Epstein’s Child Fixer Ghislaine Maxwell ‘Is Being Protected From the FBI’ by Israel

Jeffrey Epstein’s child fixer is being protected from the FBI by intelligence officials in Israel to stop the names of elite VIP pedophiles becoming public knowledge, an explosive new report claims.

“Ghislaine Maxwell is protected. She and Jeffrey were assets of sorts for multiple foreign governments. They would trade information about the powerful people caught in his net — caught at Epstein’s house,” a source told Page Six.

Maxwell has been accused by multiple victims of procuring children for Epstein and his network for elite pedophiles. She is reportedly the subject of an ongoing FBI probe.

After Epstein’s arrest last year and subsequent mysterious death, Maxwell has gone into hiding.

Dailymail.co.uk reports: Now the Page Six source claims she is being protected by powerful foreign interests.

‘She is not in the US, she moves around. She is sometimes in the UK, but most often in other countries, such as Israel, where her powerful contacts have provided her with safe houses and protection,’ the source said.

Maxwell is being ‘protected because of the information she has on the world’s most powerful people,’ the source said.

The source also claimed that Prince Andrew begged Maxwell to come forward and clear his name, after Virginia Roberts Giuffre claimed Epstein forced her to have sex with the royal when she was 17.

Prince Andrew, 59, strenuously denies having sex with Roberts and claims he can’t remember meeting her despite a photograph of him with his arm around her.

‘Andrew pleaded with Ghislaine to publicly defend him. She carefully considered it, but decided no good would come of it (if she came forward). It isn’t in her best interests,’ the source told Page Six.

Andrew resigned from royal duties after giving a disastrous interview on Newsnight in November.

It is not the first time that Epstein has been tied to a foreign intelligence service. Rumors have long circulated that Epstein secretly took videos of his rich and powerful friends having sex with underage girls, either for financial blackmail or as leverage for a foreign intelligence service.

So far, however, the FBI has not publicly confirmed whether any such blackmail material was recovered in raids on his properties.

Since Epstein’s arrest on federal sex trafficking charges in July, Maxwell has remained out of sight, save for photos that purported to show her at an In-and-Out Burger in Los Angeles. DailyMail.com revealed that those photos were staged, possibly to throw investigators off of her trail.

Born in France, Maxwell is both a U.S. citizen and British subject. Her family’s alleged ties to Israel’s national intelligence service, Mossad, have been well documented.

Maxwell’s father, Robert Maxwell, was a Czech-born British media mogul whose financial fraud in raiding the Mirror Group pension fund was discovered after his death in 1991.

Also a British member of parliament, Robert Maxwell reportedly had ties to British intelligence, the Soviet KGB, and Mossad — and was suspected of being a double or even triple agent by British Foreign Office officials.

After his mysterious death on his yacht, the Lady Ghislaine, off the Canary Islands in 1991, Robert Maxwell was buried in Jerusalem with high honors, with Israel’s prime minister and multiple current and former heads of Israeli intelligence services in attendance at the funeral.