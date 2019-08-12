Epstein Warned Authorities Someone Tried to Kill Him in July

Pedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein warned authorities that someone tried to kill him weeks before his suicide on Saturday, according to reports.

The 66-year-old financier and accused child sex trafficker was found dead in his jail cell on Saturday after allegedly committing suicide.

The wealthy financier had been hospitalized just a few of weeks ago in July after he was found semi-conscious in another apparent suicide attempt.

According to Washington Post reporter Carol Leonnig, Epstein told authorities someone tried to kill him in a previous incident weeks earlier.

People close to Epstein fear he was murdered…as Epstein told authorities someone tried to kill him in a previous incident weeks earlier. He was described as being in good spirits in recent days… https://t.co/J9QNSo1N2v — Carol Leonnig (@CarolLeonnig) August 10, 2019

The Daily Mail reports: Jeffrey Epstein told prison guards and fellow inmates that he believed someone had tried to kill him weeks before his death, a source has revealed to DailyMail.com

The insider, who had seen the billionaire on several occasions during his incarceration at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, also claims that the normally reserved Epstein seemed to be in good spirits.

‘There was no indication that he might try to take his own life,’ the source told DailyMail.com