Epstein Victim Was Raped and Threatened with Murder at Les Wexner’s Home, Lawsuit Claims

One of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims claims she was brutally raped threatened with murder at the Ohio home of Victoria’s Secret boss Les Wexner.

Maria Farmer, one of the two sisters suing Jeffrey Epstein’s estate, says his child sex fixer Ghislaine Maxwell threatened her with “there are many ways to die” after she blew the whistle on the pedophile billionaire.

Farmer filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Manhattan, along with her younger sister Annie and another victim named Teresa Helm.

Dailymail.co.uk reports: Maria, represented by David Boies, claims Maxwell issued the death threat after recruiting her for convicted sex offender Epstein in 1995 at an art opening in New York when she was 26 and aspiring to be a model, The New York Post reports.

Court papers say she was violently sexually assaulted the following summer by Epstein and Maxwell at Victoria’s Secret chief Les Wexner Ohio home.

When she tried to leave, Wexner’s security personnel ‘held Maria against her will’ for several hours, ‘even after she pleaded with them and told them about her assault,’ the suit claims.

It was upon arriving home that she filed a report with police and went to Vanity Fair.

The suit alleges: ‘Maxwell again called Maria to threaten her, but this time threatened her life: “I know you go to the West Side Highway all the time. While you’re out there, just be really careful because there are a lot of ways to die there”.’

Maria also claims she saw attorney Alan Dershowitz go upstairs with young girls at Epstein’s Upper East Side mansion.

Dershowitz told the DailyMail.com: ‘It’s a total fabrication. Farmer ended her relationship with Epstein well before I ever met him or was ever in his house. Boies put that in the complaint simply to falsely accuse me. We will be seeking sanctions against him.’

Maria’s younger sister Annie was one of two women to speak out against him in court.

She claims Epstein touched her inappropriately after climbing into bed with her when she was 16.

She claims the attack occurred after Epstein flew her to his ranch in New Mexico in 1996.

The suit alleged: ‘That trip to the movies was followed by Maxwell giving Annie a massage, and groping her nude breasts while Epstein watched.’

Teresa Helm says she was 22 when she was hired as a traveling masseuse by Epstein. The lawsuit states: ‘As Teresa was studying massage at the California Healing Arts College, this seemed like a dream opportunity, but her hopes were dashed when it quickly turned into sexual assault.’

A message seeking comment was left with a lawyer for Epstein’s estate.

Epstein was found dead in August in his cell at a federal lockup as he was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

DailyMail.com has contacted lawyers Boies Schiller Flexner for comment and has also reached out to a representative for Leslie Wexner.

In the past, Wexner has maintained that he was never in any illegal activity while Epstein was his money manager.

