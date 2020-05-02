Epstein Victim Says Les Wexner Was Part of Elite Sex Ring

Jeffrey Epstein victim Maria Farmer claims that billionaire Les Wexner is the “head of a snake” when it comes to Epstein’s sex trafficking network in America.

Farmer, who along with her younger sister were the first to report Epstein to the FBI in 1996, made a series of bombshell allegations in an interview with journalist Whitney Webb in April.

LISTEN:

The man who Maria Farmer named the "holy grail" who had tons of damning info on Epstein & co., Andy Stewart (she refers to him in our call as "Chef Andy"), died suddenly just as Farmer's lawyers were seeking to subpoena him for info on the Epstein case. https://t.co/kIu4zd01rc

From The Last American Vagabond:

The Last American Vagabond has decided to release the entire phone conversation between Whitney Webb and Maria Farmer, a victim of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell who had reported both to the FBI in 1996 for child pornography, sex trafficking and sexual assault. Farmer, who has been interviewed by mainstream media outlets including The New York Times and CBS News, had reached out to Whitney because Maria felt that other outlets would not publish much of the information she had given them on the case, particularly information related to Ohio billionaire Leslie Wexner, who had close ties to Jeffrey Epstein and his sex trafficking/ blackmail operation.

The phone call will be released in two parts, the first part can be heard below. The decision to release this phone call was twofold: first, to show that claims Whitney has made in recent interviews were indeed accurately based on statements Maria made during the call and to provide greater context to those statements; and second, to make the information publicly available and more easily disseminated to the widest audience possible.

During the call, Maria covers a lot of ground and the call was never intended to be released as an interview, as Whitney gave Maria free range to discuss situations and topics without prompting from Whitney. In the first half of the call, Maria discusses her horrific experience at Wexner’s guest house, witnessing preparations for Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein to receive then-President Clinton on more than one occasion in 1995 and how Ivana Trump, President Trump’s ex-wife, frequently accompanied Ghislaine Maxwell when she went to recruit pre-teen girls for Epstein, among many other claims that can and have been corroborated by existing evidence and other interviews Whitney Webb has conducted in relation to the Epstein case. In addition, Maria provided Whitney with a copy of her drivers license with Wexner’s address, which she discusses in the phone call, and this will also be released in the coming days.

One notable comment that Maria makes is regarding the man whom she calls the “holy grail” of the Epstein case, Epstein and Maxwell’s longtime chef, Andy Stewart. Maria refers to him as “Chef Andy” in the phone call. Andy Stewart died suddenly on April 7 as Maria’s lawyers were seeking to subpoena him for information on the case, and Maria and her lawyers were unaware of his untimely death until after her phone call with Whitney.