Epstein Victim Files Lawsuit Against Prince Andrew For Alleged Sex Abuse

A victim of the billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew in federal court in New York on Monday.

Virginia Giuffre (then Roberts) who was an accuser of the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, says she was sexually assaulted by Prince Andrew in London and at Epstein’s mansion in New York when she was an underage teenager.

The Duke says he has no recollection of meeting Ms Giuffre andthat he never had sex with her.

However, there is a photo that clearly shows him with his arm around Ms Giuffre in a location that Ghislaine Maxwell’s brother confirmed looks very much like her then London house.

BBC reports: Ms Giuffre’s case cites New York’s Child Victims Act, which expanded victims’ rights to sue alleged abusers.

The case alleges the prince sexually abused Ms Giuffre – then known as Virginia Roberts – at the London home of Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, and at Epstein’s homes in Manhattan and Little St James in the US Virgin Islands.

It claims the prince engaged in sexual acts without her consent, knowing how old she was and “that she was a sex-trafficking victim”.

The case also says the “extreme and outrageous conduct” continues to cause Ms Giuffre, now 38, “significant emotional and psychological distress and harm”.

“In this country no person, whether president or prince, is above the law, and no person, no matter how powerless or vulnerable, can be deprived of the law’s protection,” the documents read.

“Twenty years ago Prince Andrew’s wealth, power, position, and connections enabled him to abuse a frightened, vulnerable child with no one there to protect her. It is long past the time for him to be held to account.”

Speaking about Ms Giuffre’s allegations in 2019, Prince Andrew said they “never happened”.

“It didn’t happen. I can absolutely categorically tell you it never happened. I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever,” he told BBC Newsnight.