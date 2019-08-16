Epstein Shipped Concrete Truck to ‘Pedo Island’ Just Before Arrest

Child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein deployed a $100k concrete truck to his private island, aka “pedo island,” shortly before his arrest, according to reports.

The billionaire pedophile had the Carmix 5.5 XL self-loading concrete mixer delivered to his island, Little St. James in the US Virgin Islands, on November 7, 2018.

Epstein, who’s untimely death is being investigated by the FBI, reportedly paid extra to have the truck delivered to his island in the fastest time possible.

The truck was ordered just three weeks before the Miami Herald published a series of articles on November 28, which led to Epstein’s arrest in July this year.

Dailymail.co.uk reports: Shipping experts told DailyMailTV that the possibility that it was ‘used to literally cover up evidence cannot be discounted’.

Among the other items that Epstein had sent to Little St. James in the US Virgin Islands was a dentist’s chair complete with all the parts, DailyMail.com can reveal.

Epstein also sent a tile and carpet extractor that weighed 191 pounds from the US Virgin Islands to his New York home on March 11 this year.

Four months later he was arrested at Teterboro airport near New York and indicted on sex trafficking charges.

The details come after DailyMailTV exclusively revealed that the FBI had raided Little St. James on Monday as they widen their investigation into Epstein’s alleged abuse of underage girls.

Federal agents will be scouring the property to find evidence for their investigation – and Epstein’s use of a cement truck raises the prospect they may have to dig to find some of it.

The fact that he sent a cement truck to Little St. James could have an innocent explanation as Epstein often does construction work on the island and the neighboring one, which he owns as well.

Epstein, a wealthy financier who used to associate with Donald Trump, Bill Clinton and Britain’s Prince Andrew, died aged 66 after a trove of documents related to his case were unsealed on Friday.

The FBI is now refocusing its investigation on Epstein’s alleged enablers such as his former consort Ghislaine Maxwell.

The timing of the cement truck delivery raises questions about Epstein’s real motive said William George, an analyst with Import Genius which monitors shipping data and provided the details to DailyMailTV.

George said: ‘While the purchase of the cement mixer on its own is not suspicious, particularly given the reported and approved repair of cisterns on Little St. James, both the timing of the shipment and the fact that it’s the only item in our records shipped with an express bill of lading do raise concerns.

‘The shipment arrived Epstein’s island on November 7th of 2018, 21 days before Julie Brown’s expose was published in the Miami Herald and 23 days before Epstein allegedly began to try to pay off witnesses.

‘Considering both the scope of Brown’s article and the urgency of the shipment, the possibility that the cement mixer was used to literally cover up evidence cannot be discounted’.

The Carmix 5.5 XL boasts a loading shovel that can hold 600 liters and a drum capacity for 7,600 liters of cement.

It has joystick control, a 2 speed 4×4 wheel drive and is powered by a Perkins 6-cylinder turbo diesel 150hp engine.

Epstein sent the machine with an Express Bill Of Lading, an unusual and expensive way of shipping an item so that it arrives quickly.

Normally the shipper has to guarantee that the item arrives safely but with the express option, Epstein would have had no recourse if something had happened – and he paid up front.

The dentist’s chair that Epstein had imported arrived from China on September 9 2013.

It has a rotatable ceramic spittoon, a ‘luxurious’ operating light, high power suction, a saliva ejector system and LED panoramic X-ray viewer.

Some of the items shipped to Epstein had already been reported by The Intercept, such as the shredder which was 53lbs – indicating it was an industrial size.

In 2008, Epstein had the industrial shredder sent to his island shortly after reaching a controversial non prosecution agreement under which he only served 13 months in jail even though police found dozens of victims.

The shredder can destroy CDs, three ring binders and hardbound documents – and up to 85 sheets of paper per pass.

The Intercept noted that one of the main difficulties in prosecuting Epstein in the 2000s was the lack of documentary evidence.