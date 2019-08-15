Epstein Hung Picture of Bill Clinton Wearing Blue Dress in His House of Horrors

Pedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein kept a portrait of Bill Clinton wearing a blue dress and blood red heels in his Manhattan house of horrors.

The photograph of the painting was taken back in 2012 by a woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, during her visit to Epstein’s mansion to present a business proposal.

British newspaper The Daily Mail exclusively obtained the photo of the portrait from a source who also said she spotted a Hispanic girl who appeared to be about 14 years old waiting to meet with Epstein.

The dress is similar to one worn by Hillary Clinton at the 2009 Kennedy Center Honors.

“It was absolutely Bill Clinton. It was shocking – it was definitely a painting of him. It was a very provocative, sexual picture. He was wearing heels, a blue dress and his hand was in a weird position,” the source told the newspaper.

The color of the dress seemed to be a not-so-subtle reference to Bill Clinton’s former intern Monica Lewinsky, who wore blue dress during their sexual encounter in the Oval Office.

Dailymail.co.uk reports: Epstein and Clinton were once friends, with the now 72-year-old flying on the now deceased financier’s private plane, dubbed the Lolita Express, several times and on his own account vising the town house once – making it possible he could have seen the bizarre painting.

Clinton has however denied being on Epstein’s ‘pedophile island,’ Little St. James – a denial which Donald Trump sought to cast doubt on this week.

The presence of the picture is a new twist in the relationship between Clinton, his family and Epstein.

Last month the former president’s office said he had not known anything of Epstein’s crimes and had taken four trips with him in 2002 and 2003 – although flight logs showed that he had taken a total of at least 26 individual flights in the course of those.

One of Epstein’s former sex slaves, Virginia Roberts, claimed she saw Clinton on the island for a dinner held in his honor shortly after he left office, and stood by the claim when questioned under oath.

After the financier’s apparent suicide on Saturday morning, Trump retweeted a suggestion that the Clintons were somehow involved in the death and a link to court documents setting out Roberts’ evidence.

Additionally, Epstein’s alleged procurer, Ghislaine Maxwell, was a guest at Chelsea Clinton’s wedding to Marc Meezvinsky, at least a year after the time when Bill Clinton says his relationship with Epstein ended.

The origin of the painting is unknown. DailyMail.com has seen metadata which verifies where and when the picture was taken, which showed it hanging against a dark-colored wall in Epstein’s stone fortress.

‘Clinton’ has his legs crossed over the arm of a chair, with blood red heels hovering over a rug that seems to bear the presidential seal.

The shoulder of the blue dress hangs off to the side as ‘Clinton’ seems to point a finger towards the viewer.

That image is apparently inspired by the famous image of Uncle Sam used in James Montgomery Flagg’s World War I recruiting poster.

The source who spotted the painting said she saw it while ‘being led from the office to his personal quarters when we saw the portrait.

‘It was through a door that had been left temporarily open by his housekeeper or butler.

‘I thought, ”Why in the world would Epstein have that up?” I didn’t even know that they knew each other.’

Although she was stunned by the painting, her business partner managed to take a snap of the painting.

She said: ‘He took a picture. I was mortified because there were cameras everywhere.’

The source added that she was inside Epstein’s home for around an hour and a half for the meeting, which had been arranged by the pedophile’s then-assistant Lesley Groff.

The glamorous blonde was named as a possible accomplice and granted immunity in Epstein’s controversial plea deal in 2008.

The source said: ‘We had been in communication with Lesley Groff. She was the person who coordinated our meeting.

‘We were met at the door of Epstein’s penthouse by a butler. He had a real butler – an old gentleman who walked with a limp. He led us to Lesley’s circular office. She was beautiful and fabulous and so nice and bubbly.

‘Then she led us into Epstein’s private quarters which is when we passed by the open door and the portrait.

‘We went into his dining room and spoke to him about the proposal.’

After the discussion, the source returned to the waiting area and said she noticed a young Hispanic girl was waiting to see Epstein.

She added: ‘We were wrapping things up with his private secretary and I noticed a young Hispanic girl there, all hunched up over her phone, waiting to see him next.

‘I thought it was odd that she was in the same waiting room we were in.

‘She was really young – she looked about 14. I thought that maybe she was the housekeeper’s daughter.’

The source added that during her hour long discussion with Epstein, he struck her as a ‘creepy’ man.

She said: ‘He came out in pajamas. He wasn’t messy but he had on a white t-shirt, pajama bottoms and bare feet. He was very grey and he looked creepy.

‘He looked like a villain to me. I immediately knew we didn’t want to do business with him, despite wanting the contract.

‘I knew he would bury us if something went wrong.’

The proposal fell through and she never worked with the billionaire.

The macabre and excessive decor of Epstein’s home has been well documented.

While New York tax officials assessed the home at $55.93 million, government prosecutors assessed it to be worth $77 million.

The sidewalk outside the home was heated so that any snow that settled on the pavement would melt immediately.

It is complete with multiple bedrooms, five bathrooms, a two-floor reception room and three three-room suites that span the entire fourth floor.

A Vanity Fair article noted that Epstein decorated his entrance hall with ‘row upon row of individually framed eyeballs… imported from England.’

One visitor to the sinister townhouse told the New York Times that there was a chessboard at the bottom of the stairs with customized figurines modeled after one of Epstein’s staffers and ‘dressed suggestively’.

Among the bizarre interior oddities is the mural on the second floor that Epstein commissioned that shows him in the middle of a prison scene and surrounded by barbed wire, guards and a guard station.

R. Couri Hay, a public relations specialist who was invited to Epstein’s home and viewed the mural just three months ago, recalled the billionaire saying: ‘That’s me, and I had this painted because there is always the possibility that could be me again’.

Other people to have visited the home noted a life-size doll hanging from a chandelier and a dining room designed to resemble a beach.

He has a table in his dining room covered with photos of famous faces, including a signed picture with former president Bill Clinton.

There is also a wall in Epstein’s study decorated with photos of director Woody Allen and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia.

Other visitors to the home noted a large 20-seat dining table surrounded by computer screens and phones.