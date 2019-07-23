Epstein Partied With Chris Cuomo & Others At David Koch’s House, After Release From Prison

Is this why CNN’s Chris Cuomo said “who cares” about who was “better friends” with Jeffrey Epstein?

According to reports, the pedophile billionaire was invited to a party at David Koch’s house in September, 2010 – just months after Epstein had been released from prison.

Why would David Koch invite somebody who had been accused of multiple sex crimes involving young girls to his party?

According to The Daily Mail:

Jeffrey Epstein hobnobbed with high-profile guests from the worlds of politics, banking, Hollywood and philanthropy at a Hamptons party just two months after his release by the state of Florida for soliciting a minor.

Photos from a 2010 dinner party at the home of David and Julia Koch obtained by DailyMail.com show Epstein as he chats with guests after a screening of Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps.

Among those guests were two men who currently serve in President Trump’s cabinet and his most trusted legal adviser.

Steve Mnuchin and his then-wife Heather, Rudy Giuliani and his then-wife Judith and Wilbur Ross all attended the screening and dinner that followed at the Koch’s.

Well, David Koch IS in Jeffrey Epstein's black book… Including his home number…https://t.co/747PycLMvW — random facts girl. (@soychicka) July 22, 2019

The Wall Street Journal wrote about those who attended the event a few days later, and in the piece noted that Giuliani ‘walked out of the theater around the same time as Jeffrey Epstein, leading one observer to remark on the “beautifully done meeting of the prosecutor and the felon.”‘

The party that night was also attended by designers Tory Burch and Tamara Mellon, billionaires Henry Kravis and Steve Schwarzman and publicist Peggy Siegal.

She has admitted to helping Epstein out, and in an interview with The New York Times said: ‘I was a kind of plugged-in girl around town who knew a lot of people. And I think that’s what he wanted from me, a kind of social goings-on about New York.’

Siegal also said in that interview that she was not paid by Epstein and he did not go to parties, choosing to skip them after screenings.

That was not the case at this party however, where he was seen in deep conversation with close friend Jonathan Farkas in one photo, and in another seemed to be standing next to one of his former female employees.

The Journal story asked guests about the criminal elements of the Wall Street sequel at the party, prompting one individual to note: ‘You know, you have to be a little careful what you say and ask here, because there are a lot of guys in the room who spent some time in prison, too.’

Informationliberation.com reports: Here’s how Page Six reported it in 2010:

Why would David Koch invite Epstein to this party two months after he was released from prison for soliciting a minor and accused of a multitude of sex crimes involving young girls?

As noted above, his name shows up in Epstein’s little black book:

How much partying did he and Epstein do together?

One has to wonder if Koch’s relationship with Epstein is the real reason he and his brother are such loyal servants of the powers that be.